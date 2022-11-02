T20 World Cup: Internet Flooded With Hilarious Memes After India's Win Over Bangladesh

Team India managed to eke out another come-from-behind win in the T20 World Cup as they defeated Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed match in Adelaide. Bangladesh were cruising at one stage as the score read 66/0 after 7 overs courtesy Liton Das' brilliant innings. However, things changed after a rain delay as Bangladesh's innings completely fell apart due to India's superb bowling and fielding. Eventually, the match finished on the last ball as India won by 5 runs due to the DLS method.

Memes galore after India's win over Bangladesh

After India's win over Bangladesh in Adelaide, the internet was flooded with memes and reactions as Indian fans celebrated the win while Bangladesh fans were left disappointed. Here are some reactions after the match:

1. Bangladesh before rain

2. Bangladesh after rain pic.twitter.com/hD8SUvjdke — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 2, 2022

Not the first time India has forced Pakistan to surrender through Bangladesh.😏#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/YXhX8UKhQS — Kriti Singh 💫 (@kritiitweets) November 2, 2022

Every time India wins

Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/cl5WIui7hw — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) November 2, 2022

India beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

A piece of sheer on-field brilliance by a rejuvenated KL Rahul and divine intervention by the weather gods took India one step closer to the T20 World Cup semifinals with an edge-of-the-seat five-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed contest here on Wednesday.

Having posted an imposing total of 184 for 6 courtesy Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44) and KL Rahul (50 off 32), little did India factor in what was about to hit them in the form of Litton Das (60 off 27 balls).

Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145/6 in the end. India, who now have six points from four games, will need to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match to clinch a last four place.

Needing 20 off last over, young Arshdeep Singh showed ice-cool temperament despite Nurul Hasan hitting him for a six and four as he bowled couple of perfect yorker length deliveries to seal the tie.

Just when Bangladesh were cruising along at 66 for no loss in 7 overs, heavens opened up much to the delight of the Bangladeshi fans and their partisan media.

After the forced break, the revised target as per DLS method required Bangladesh to score 85 off 54 balls. The break did affect their momentum as Rahul effected a run-out that will be a part of any highlights package with the direct throw from deep mid-wicket getting rid of Litton.