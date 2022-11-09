The T20 World Cup 2022 has been full of twists and surprises so far with several of the top cricketing nations suffering upsets at the hands of smaller countries. But another incident that has caught the attention of several cricketing fans is that of the 'fraud Pak Mr. Bean' row.

A Pakistani comedian named Muhammad Asif has gained immense popularity for his resemblance to British icon Rowan Atkinson, and Cricket Australia's social media handle also could not resist but join in the fun. Cricket Australia's Twitter handle released an image of Pakistan's top order that contained Pak Bean coming in to bat at number three.

Cricket Australia adds 'Pak Mr. Bean' in squad, netizens react

How did 'Pak Mr. Bean' become famous?

Pak Bean became the talk of the town ahead of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup clash. In 2016, Pakistan sent comedian Muhammad Asif to perform in the Harare Agricultural Show, where people of Zimbabwe perceived him to be the real Mr Bean.

Consequently of this false perception, Asif received a grand welcome in Zimbabwe and also attended multiple shows. And that is not it, as the comedian was also paid for these visits. The Pak Bean row became so popular among fans that even the leaders of both Zimbabwe and Pakistan put out Tweets.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :)



Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

Pakistan inches closer to T20 World Cup 2022 final spot

Despite playing mediocrely in the group stages, Pakistan seemed to have found their way back in the tournament. During the ongoing Pakistan vs New Zealand clash, the Men in Green restricted the Blackcaps to 152 runs and seem to be comfortable with their run chase at the moment.

After 16 overs, Pakistan have scored 127 runs for the loss of just one wicket, with Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Mohammad Harris (15) at the crease. If Pakistan were to get over the line, they would book their place in the T20 World Cup 2022 final and would await the result from the other semi-final between India and England to see who they would face.