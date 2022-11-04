Last Updated:

T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated Super 12 Standings After Australia Defeat Afghanistan

Following a cracking game between Australia and Afghanistan, here's a look at the updated T20 World Cup points table, the top scorers and the top wicket-takers.

T20 World Cup: Australia vs Afghanistan

Australia has kept their hopes of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals alive with a much-needed victory over Afghanistan on November 4. The Aussies registered a win by just four runs thanks to an outstanding batting performance from all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell smacked an unbeaten 54 runs off just 32 deliveries to help Australia set a target of 169 runs.

While Australia's score seemed enough to defend at the halfway stage, Afghanistan did produce an incredible performance with the bat as they ended up scoring 164 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Rashid Khan was the pick amongst the Afghanistan batsmen as he smacked an unbeaten 48 runs off just 23 deliveries, an inning that included three fours and four sixes.

Following a cracking contest between the two sides, here is a look at the updated T20 World Cup points table, the top scorers and the top wicket-takers.

T20 World Cup points table

Group 1

Position

 Teams Matches

Wins

 Losses N/R Points

NRR
1 New Zealand (Qualified)

5

3

1

1

7

2.113
2 Australia 5

3

 1 1

7

-0.173
3 England

4

2

 1 1

5

0.547
4 Sri Lanka (Eliminated) 4 2

2

0

4

-0.457
5 Ireland (Eliminated)

5

 1

3

 1

3

-1.615
6 Afghanistan (Eliminated)

5

0

 3

2

2

-0.571

Group 2

Position

 Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points

NRR

1

 India 4 3 1 0 6

0.730
2 South Africa 4 2 1 1 5

1.441
3 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 4

1.117
4 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4

-1.276
5 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3

-0.313
6 Netherlands (Eliminated) 4 1 3 0 2

-1.233

Top run-scorers after Australia v Afghanistan

Position

 Player Team Matches

Runs

1

 Virat Kohli India 4

220
2 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 7

213
3 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 7

205
4 Lorcan Tucker Ireland 6

204
5 Glenn Phillips New Zealand 4

195

Top wicket-takers after Australia vs Afghanistan

Position

 Player Team Matches

Wickets
1 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 7

13
2 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe 7

11
3 Josh Little Ireland 7

11
4 Bas de Leede Netherlands 7

11
5 Paul van Meekeren Netherlands 7

10
6 Anrich Nortje South Africa 4

10
