T20 World Cup: Qualification Scenario For Group 1 Teams After England Beat New Zealand

England registered an outstanding 20-run victory over New Zealand on Tuesday to keep their hopes of progressing to the T20 World Cup 2022 semis alive. England captain Jos Buttler led from the front with a fantastic 73-run knock to help his side post a target of 180 runs. In reply, New Zealand could only manage to score 159 runs for the loss of six wickets. Following England's win over New Zealand, here is a look at the T20 World Cup qualification scenario for all the teams from Group 1.

T20 World Cup 2022: Super 12 Group 1 points table

Despite losing to England in their latest game of the T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand still lead the group with five points and a net run rate (NRR) of 2.233. The Blackcaps are level on points with second-placed England, who have an NRR of 0.547. The two teams are followed by hosts Australia, who also have scored five points (NRR: -0.304).

Sri Lanka are further down in fourth with four points and an NRR of -0.457, while Ireland are in fifth with three points and an NRR of -1.544. With just two points after four games, Afghanistan is the only side that do not even have a mathematical chance to make it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semis

T20 World Cup qualification scenario

With four teams having more than a realistic chance of progressing through to the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals from Group 1, the group is still wide open.

How can NZ qualify: Despite their defeat to England, a win for New Zealand against Ireland in their final game should be enough to help them progress to the last four because of their healthy NRR.

How ENG or AUS can qualify: However, the same is not the case for both England and Australia, who will need to win their last group-stage game by a healthy margin to improve their NRR. England faces Sri Lanka on November 5, while Australia faces Afghanistan on November 4.

How SL or IRE can qualify: As for Sri Lanka, they will not only need to beat England in their final game but will also need to hope that results elsewhere go in their favour. Last but not least, Ireland have the slimmest of chances to go through even if they were to beat New Zealand in their final game by a huge margin.