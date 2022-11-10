Last Updated:

T20 World Cup Semifinal, India Vs England Live Updates: England Win Toss & Opt To Bowl

India heads into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England after finishing the Super 12 stage as the Group 2 winners. While Pakistan won the 1st semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday, all eyes are now on the India vs England match. The captains will walk out for the toss at 1:00 PM IST. Stay tuned to Republic World's live blog for all latest updates.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
13:04 IST, November 10th 2022
England wins the toss, decides to bowl first

Jos Buttler won the toss ahead of the 2nd semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 and decided to bowl first.

12:51 IST, November 10th 2022
India vs England semi-final: Captains to walk out for toss in a while

Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler will walk out for the coin toss ahead of the India vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at 1:00 PM IST on Thursday.

12:41 IST, November 10th 2022
India vs England, Head-to-head records

India and England have encountered each other a total of three times in the T20 World Cup. Ahead of their fourth clash on Thursday, here’s a look at their head-to-head records.

India vs England Head-to-head stats in T20 World cup

  • Matches played - 3
  • India won - 2 (India won by 90 runs in Colombo on September 2012 & by 18 runs in Durban on September 2007)
  • England won - 1 (England won by three runs in Lords’s on June 2009)

India vs England Overall head-to-head stats

  • Matches played: 22
  • India won: 12
  • England won: 10

 

12:17 IST, November 10th 2022
Adelaide Oval decked up for India vs England semi-final

Watch the video of Team India's training session in Adelaide, ahead of the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

 

12:03 IST, November 10th 2022
India vs England, 2nd semi-final at T20 WC 2022: Form Guide

India’s last five matches - W, W, L, W, W

England’s last five matches - W, L, NR, W, W

12:03 IST, November 10th 2022
Check out England’s full squad

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

12:03 IST, November 10th 2022
Here’s a look at Team India’s full squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

12:03 IST, November 10th 2022
T20 World Cup 2022: Weather forecast for India vs England semi-final

The weather in Adelaide looks promising heading into the India vs England semi-final, which suggests there is a full match on the cards. Meteorological reports claim that the temperature will remain between 17 degrees celsius to 24 degrees celsius. However, rain and thunderstorm is expected to take place in the morning, and will clear by the afternoon. Wind speeds are expected to be around 20 KMPH during the match on Thursday.

12:03 IST, November 10th 2022
India vs England, T20 WC 2022 semi-final: Match Preview

Team India is all prepped up for the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval stadium in Adelaide, Australia on Thursday. After finishing the Super 12 stage of the tournament as the Group 2 winner, the Men In Blue will be up against England in a bid to seal a spot in the T20 World Cup finale. The winner of the second semi-final on Thursday will join Pakistan in the summit clash, which is scheduled to take place in Melbourne on Sunday.

The match is slated to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

