T20 World Cup Semifinal, India Vs England Live Updates: England Win Toss & Opt To Bowl

Team India is all prepped up for the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval stadium in Adelaide, Australia on Thursday. After finishing the Super 12 stage of the tournament as the Group 2 winner, the Men In Blue will be up against England in a bid to seal a spot in the T20 World Cup finale. The winner of the second semi-final on Thursday will join Pakistan in the summit clash, which is scheduled to take place in Melbourne on Sunday.

The match is slated to begin at 1:30 PM IST.