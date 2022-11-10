T20 World Cup Semifinal, India Vs England Live Updates: England Win Toss & Opt To Bowl

Quick links:
Image: AP
Jos Buttler won the toss ahead of the 2nd semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 and decided to bowl first.
Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler will walk out for the coin toss ahead of the India vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at 1:00 PM IST on Thursday.
India and England have encountered each other a total of three times in the T20 World Cup. Ahead of their fourth clash on Thursday, here’s a look at their head-to-head records.
India vs England Head-to-head stats in T20 World cup
India vs England Overall head-to-head stats
The second #T20WorldCup semi-final 👊— ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2022
Who's coming out on top in Adelaide?
More on #INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/bBicN5mnDt pic.twitter.com/NtIBjNfVO7
Watch the video of Team India's training session in Adelaide, ahead of the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.
All Set 💪— BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022
Drop a message and wish #TeamIndia for the semi-final against England 📝#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bgQlSyGMGY
India’s last five matches - W, W, L, W, W
England’s last five matches - W, L, NR, W, W
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami
The weather in Adelaide looks promising heading into the India vs England semi-final, which suggests there is a full match on the cards. Meteorological reports claim that the temperature will remain between 17 degrees celsius to 24 degrees celsius. However, rain and thunderstorm is expected to take place in the morning, and will clear by the afternoon. Wind speeds are expected to be around 20 KMPH during the match on Thursday.
Team India is all prepped up for the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval stadium in Adelaide, Australia on Thursday. After finishing the Super 12 stage of the tournament as the Group 2 winner, the Men In Blue will be up against England in a bid to seal a spot in the T20 World Cup finale. The winner of the second semi-final on Thursday will join Pakistan in the summit clash, which is scheduled to take place in Melbourne on Sunday.
The match is slated to begin at 1:30 PM IST.