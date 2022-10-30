T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table: Top Scorers, Most Wickets After Kiwis Beat Sri Lanka

Match No. 27 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 concluded on Saturday, with a massive 65-run win for New Zealand against Sri Lanka. The Kane Williamson-led Kiwi squad hit 167 runs in the first innings at the loss of seven wickets, as Glenn Philips registered the second individual hundred by a player in the T20 World Cup 2022. Sri Lanka was then bowled out on the low-scoring total of 102 runs, courtesy of a clinical onslaught by Trent Boult (4/13 in 4 overs).

The win came at a crucial point for New Zealand as the two-winning points extended their lead at the top of the Group 1 points table in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Kiwis now find themselves at the top of the standings with two wins from three games and a game that was abandoned due to rain. New Zealand have earned five points in total so far and have an impressive net run rate (NRR) of +3.850.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the first matchup on Sunday. The Netherlands will look to further damage Pakistan’s Super 12 campaign in the second matchup for the day, while India are up against South Africa in the third match on Sunday. Here’s a look at the updated T20 World Cup Super 12 points table and the top run-scorers and the wicket-takers.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage: Updated Group 1 points table

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR 1 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 5 +3.850 2 England 3 1 1 1 3 +0.239 3 Ireland 3 1 1 1 3 -1.169 4 Australia 3 1 1 1 3 -1.555 5 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 2 -0.890 6 Afghanistan 3 0 1 2 2 -0.620

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage: Updated Group 2 points table

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR 1 India 2 2 0 0 4 +1.425 2 South Africa 2 1 0 1 3 +5.200 3 Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 3 +0.050 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2 -2.375 5 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -0.050 6 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1.625

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage: Top run-scorers

Position Player Team Matches Runs 1 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 6 180 2 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 5 153 3 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 5 145 4 Virat Kohli India 2 144 5 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 5 137

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage: Top wicket-takers