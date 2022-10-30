T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table: Top Scorers, Most Wickets After Kiwis Beat Sri Lanka

Quick links:
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
Match No. 27 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 concluded on Saturday, with a massive 65-run win for New Zealand against Sri Lanka. The Kane Williamson-led Kiwi squad hit 167 runs in the first innings at the loss of seven wickets, as Glenn Philips registered the second individual hundred by a player in the T20 World Cup 2022. Sri Lanka was then bowled out on the low-scoring total of 102 runs, courtesy of a clinical onslaught by Trent Boult (4/13 in 4 overs).
The win came at a crucial point for New Zealand as the two-winning points extended their lead at the top of the Group 1 points table in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Kiwis now find themselves at the top of the standings with two wins from three games and a game that was abandoned due to rain. New Zealand have earned five points in total so far and have an impressive net run rate (NRR) of +3.850.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the first matchup on Sunday. The Netherlands will look to further damage Pakistan’s Super 12 campaign in the second matchup for the day, while India are up against South Africa in the third match on Sunday. Here’s a look at the updated T20 World Cup Super 12 points table and the top run-scorers and the wicket-takers.
|
Position
|
Teams
|
Matches
|Wins
|
Losses
|
N/R
|
Points
|
NRR
|1
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|+3.850
|2
|England
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|+0.239
|3
|Ireland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-1.169
|4
|Australia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-1.555
|5
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.890
|6
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|-0.620
|
Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.425
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+5.200
|3
|Zimbabwe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+0.050
|4
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2.375
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.050
|6
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.625
|
Position
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|1
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|6
|180
|2
|Max O'Dowd
|Netherlands
|5
|153
|3
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|5
|145
|4
|Virat Kohli
|India
|2
|144
|5
|Pathum Nissanka
|Sri Lanka
|5
|137
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|1
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|6
|10
|2
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|5
|9
|3
|Maheesh Theeksana
|Sri Lanka
|6
|9
|4
|Sikander Raza
|Zimbabwe
|5
|8
|5
|Sam Curran
|England
|2
|7