T20 World Cup: Which Teams Will Enter Super 12 Race From Group A? Scenario Explained

The Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is all set, to begin with, Australia vs New Zealand match on October 22. With eight teams already qualified for the Super 12 stage, they will be joined by four more teams in the next few days. As per the format of the tournament, the top two teams from each group, currently locking horns in the first round will join the eight qualified teams in the Super 12 stage.

Looking at the current first-round standings, the Netherlands look to be the most promising team from Group A to reach the Super 12 stage. Netherlands defeated UAE by three wickets in their T20 World Cup opener, before taking down Namibia by five wickets on Tuesday to top the standings. They are currently placed at the top with two wins in two games with a net run rate of +0.149.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A closer look at the qualification scenario from Group A

With the Group A teams scheduled to play their last games in the first round over the next two days, the chances of Netherlands qualifying for the Super 12 stage look certain. The Dutch team is followed by Namibia in the first-round standings with one win and a loss, while Sri Lanka are placed third on equal points with Namibia. UAE is virtually out of the tournament as they have returned with two defeats in the two games they have played.

Looking at the current scenario, the Netherlands will qualify for the Super 12 stage as the table toppers if they defeat the Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka in their next game. In case they lose, their qualification will depend on the Namibia vs UAE game. Namibia currently have a net run rate of +1.277, while Sri Lanka’s net run rate is at -2.028 after two games.

T20 World Cup 2022: What has happened in the Group B so far?

Meanwhile, the Group B qualification scenario is expected to be clear in the next two days. Scotland and Zimbabwe won their respective campaign openers and are placed at the top of the table. Ireland seek their first victory against Scotland on Wednesday, while they will play their last game against West Indies on October 21. Scotland and Zimbabwe will headline the final first-round match on Friday.