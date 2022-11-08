T20 World Cup: Who Has The Most Runs, Wickets, Sixes & Fours For Team India?

Quick links:
Image: AP
With four wins and just one defeat in their group-stage matches, Team India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals as the group winners. Their outstanding run in the group stage included wins over arch-rivals Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, with their only loss coming up against South Africa.
The Men in Blue will now face Group 1 runners-up England in the semi-finals on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of what promises to be a cracking contest between two of the top cricketing nations, here is a look at some of Team India's most interesting stats.
|
Position
|Player
|Innings
|Number of Runs
|1
|Virat Kohli
|5
|
246
|2
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|5
|
225
|3
|
KL Rahul
|5
|
123
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|5
|
89
|5
|Hardik Pandya
|4
|
65
|
Position
|Player
|Number of wickets
|1
|
Arshdeep Singh
|10
|2
|Hardik Pandya
|
8
|3
|Mohammed Shami
|
6
|4
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|6
|5
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
4
|Position
|Player
|Innings
|
Number of sixes
|1
|
KL Rahul
|5
|8
|2
|Suryakumar Yadav
|5
|
8
|3
|Virat Kohli
|5
|
7
|4
|
Rohit Sharma
|5
|4
|
Position
|Player
|Innings
|
Number of fours
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|5
|
25
|2
|
Virat Kohli
|5
|
21
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|5
|
7
|4
|KL Rahul
|5
|
7
Former Team India captain Virat Kohli and number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav have played a major role in the side's success so far in the World Cup. Kohli has smacked 246 runs after just five innings in the T20 World Cup 2022 at a breathtaking average of 123.
On the other hand, Suryakumar has scored 225 runs after five innings at a fantastic average of 75. Moreover, the 32-year-old also holds the highest strike rate (193.96) in the tournament so far amongst all the players who have scored 100 or more runs.