T20 World Cup: Who Has The Most Runs, Wickets, Sixes & Fours For Team India?

India will next face England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Thursday, November 10, live from the Adelaide Oval. The game will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav

With four wins and just one defeat in their group-stage matches, Team India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals as the group winners. Their outstanding run in the group stage included wins over arch-rivals Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, with their only loss coming up against South Africa.

The Men in Blue will now face Group 1 runners-up England in the semi-finals on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of what promises to be a cracking contest between two of the top cricketing nations, here is a look at some of Team India's most interesting stats.

Most runs for Team India so far in T20 World Cup

Position

 Player Innings Number of Runs
1 Virat Kohli 5

246
2

Suryakumar Yadav

 5

225
3

KL Rahul

 5

123
4 Rohit Sharma 5

89
5 Hardik Pandya 4

65

Most wickets for Team India so far in T20 World Cup

Position

 Player Number of wickets
1

Arshdeep Singh

 10
2 Hardik Pandya

8
3 Mohammed Shami

6
4

Ravichandran Ashwin

 6
5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

4

Most sixes for Team India so far in T20 World Cup

Position Player Innings

Number of sixes
1

KL Rahul

 5 8
2 Suryakumar Yadav 5

8
3 Virat Kohli 5

7
4

Rohit Sharma

 5 4

Most fours for Team India so far in T20 World Cup

Position

 Player Innings

Number of fours
1 Suryakumar Yadav 5

25
2

Virat Kohli

 5

21
3 Rohit Sharma 5

7
4 KL Rahul 5

7

Kohli & Suryakumar have led India's charge at T20 WC so far

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli and number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav have played a major role in the side's success so far in the World Cup. Kohli has smacked 246 runs after just five innings in the T20 World Cup 2022 at a breathtaking average of 123.

On the other hand, Suryakumar has scored 225 runs after five innings at a fantastic average of 75. Moreover, the 32-year-old also holds the highest strike rate (193.96) in the tournament so far amongst all the players who have scored 100 or more runs.

