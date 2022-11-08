T20 World Cup: Who Has The Most Runs, Wickets, Sixes & Fours For Team India?

With four wins and just one defeat in their group-stage matches, Team India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals as the group winners. Their outstanding run in the group stage included wins over arch-rivals Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, with their only loss coming up against South Africa.

The Men in Blue will now face Group 1 runners-up England in the semi-finals on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of what promises to be a cracking contest between two of the top cricketing nations, here is a look at some of Team India's most interesting stats.

Most runs for Team India so far in T20 World Cup

Position Player Innings Number of Runs 1 Virat Kohli 5 246 2 Suryakumar Yadav 5 225 3 KL Rahul 5 123 4 Rohit Sharma 5 89 5 Hardik Pandya 4 65

Most wickets for Team India so far in T20 World Cup

Position Player Number of wickets 1 Arshdeep Singh 10 2 Hardik Pandya 8 3 Mohammed Shami 6 4 Ravichandran Ashwin 6 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4

Most sixes for Team India so far in T20 World Cup

Position Player Innings Number of sixes 1 KL Rahul 5 8 2 Suryakumar Yadav 5 8 3 Virat Kohli 5 7 4 Rohit Sharma 5 4

Most fours for Team India so far in T20 World Cup

Position Player Innings Number of fours 1 Suryakumar Yadav 5 25 2 Virat Kohli 5 21 3 Rohit Sharma 5 7 4 KL Rahul 5 7

Kohli & Suryakumar have led India's charge at T20 WC so far

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli and number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav have played a major role in the side's success so far in the World Cup. Kohli has smacked 246 runs after just five innings in the T20 World Cup 2022 at a breathtaking average of 123.

On the other hand, Suryakumar has scored 225 runs after five innings at a fantastic average of 75. Moreover, the 32-year-old also holds the highest strike rate (193.96) in the tournament so far amongst all the players who have scored 100 or more runs.