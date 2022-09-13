Following the announcement of the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) is set to unveil the team’s new jersey in the coming days. While BCCI announced the Rohit Sharma-led 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup on Monday, the board put out a video on Tuesday, hinting at what could be India’s new jersey. In the video, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma can be seen sporting the new shirts under jackets.

T20 World Cup 2022: Sky Blue jersey to make its return?

Meanwhile, the trio urged the fans to visit Team India’s official kit sponsor MPL and provide their inputs for the jersey. “As fans, you make us the cricketer we are,” said Rohit. In the meantime, Shreyas said, “The game is not the same without you guys cheering us on”. At the same time, Hardik added, “Click on the link and be a part of the new Team India jersey”.

Sharing the video on Instagram, BCCI said, “The game is not really the same without you guys cheering us on! Show your fandom for the game by sharing your fan moments. Head to our story for more details”. From what could be understood by looking at the video, India will sport a lighter shade of blue in their kits, than the dark blue shade that India currently wears, alongside an eye-catching design.

BCCI teases new Team India jersey; Watch

India to face Pakistan in T20 World Cup campaign opener

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 officially kicks off on October 16 with the qualifying matches, before the group stage begins on October 22. While Australia and New Zealand will clash in the opening league match, India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. Having exited the tournament after failing to reach the semi-finals last year, India will be eyeing to win their 2nd T20 World Cup trophy in the forthcoming edition.

The BCCI has announced a strong side for the T20 World Cup with Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returning to the mix. While the team will miss Ravindra Jadeja’s services, left-handed Axar Patel has been added to the squad as a replacement. R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Hooda will be the other spin bowling options for India.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.