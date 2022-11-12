'To Get To That No 1 Spot...': Sachin Tendulkar Backs Team India After T20 WC Semis Exit

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has attempted to lift the spirits of the side and fans after the Men in Blue suffered a disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. Team India just managed to put up 168 runs on the board against England in the semi-finals despite batting on an excellent surface. This score was far from enough as England chased down the target with four overs to spare.

'These ups and downs are always there': Tendulkar

While reflecting on Team India's T20 World Cup performance, in an interview with ANI, Sachin Tendulkar said, "I know the semi-final was really disappointing against England and I am in the same boat. We are all well-wishers of Indian cricket. 168 at Adelaide was not a good total because the dimensions of the ground are completely different. Side boundaries are very short."

Speaking of what would have perhaps been a competitive total, he added, "So I would have said that around 190 or so would have been a good total. 168 at Adelaide is equivalent to like 150 on any other ground. That is not a very good total, so let us accept that we did not put up a good total on the board." He had a similar verdict on Team India's bowling performance as he added, "We were unsuccessful in picking up wickets. It was a tough loss for us. 170 with no loss is a bad defeat.

Despite Team India's disheartening defeat in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup against England, Tendulkar urged fans not to judge the side's performance solely by this result. "We have been world number one in T20Is as well and to get to that spot it does not happen overnight," explained Tendulkar.

He added, "You have to play good cricket over a period of time and that is what the team has done. By no means am I saying that these kinds of performances are okay. And players also did not want to go out and fail. Players also wanted to go out and win for the country but every day it does not happen. In sports, these ups and downs are always there. It cannot be that victory is ours and losses are theirs. We have to be in it together."

