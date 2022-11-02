Following a brilliant start to the T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli etched his name in record books by becoming the all-time leading run-scorer in the history of the tournament. The ex-India skipper achieved the feat during India vs Bangladesh Super 12 fixture, thereby overtaking Mahela Jayawardene's record of 1016 runs, a record which was set in 2014. Playing in his fifth T20 World Cup, Kohli achieved the feat in only his 23rd innings, having scored overall 12 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli: A cut above the rest

The former India skipper began his 2022 T20 World Cup campaign on 845 runs and scored two consecutive unbeaten half-centuries in the first two matches, first against Pakistan and then Netherlands. However, he managed to score only 12 runs against South Africa in the previous match. Following the performance in the first three matches, Kohli went past Tillakaratne Dilshan (897), Rohit Sharma (904) and Chris Gayle (965) into the second position on the list of all-time run-scorers in the T20 World Cup history, before overtaking Jayawardene

Kohli entered India vs Bangladesh match needing just 16 runs to go past Jayawardene. He achieved the feat in the seventh over of India's innings, when he flicked Taskin Ahmed to mid-wicket for a single. The 33-year-old played his maiden T20 World Cup way back in 2012 and has featured in 25 matches in the tournament ever since. During the recent match against South Africa, Virat Kohli became the only Indian batter to score 1000 runs in the men's ICC T20 World Cup history.

Besides being the leading run scorer in the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli also holds the record for being the highest run-scorer in T20Is and now remains ahead of Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam and Paul Stirling on the list.

Kohli's Adelaide stats at a glance

Out of all the venues he has played in, Adelaide Oval remains to be one such ground which has seen the Indian batting stalwart notch up few of the most iconic performances in his career. Kohli's first Test century came at this venue in 2012, besides hitting a ton in both innings on the day of his Test captaincy in 2014.

He scored a brilliant 107 runs against familiar foes Pakistan in an ODI World Cup before smacking another unbeaten 90 runs against Australia in a T20I in 2016. However, his Adelaide dominance does not end here, as he smacked 104 runs against Australia in 2019 before hitting 39 runs in a pink ball Test the year after.