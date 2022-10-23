Team India registered a memorable win against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday as they chased down the target of 160 runs by scoring the joint highest number of runs (48) in the last three overs. Former India captain Virat Kohli was at the heart of the run-chase as he scored an outstanding unbeaten 82-run knock to help the Men in Blue get over the line. After an iconic India vs Pakistan match, here is a look at the winning moment from one of the most historic chases.

Ashwin sends India into raptures after scoring winning runs

As seen in the video below, the emotions were on full display after R Ashwin scored the winning runs for India against Pakistan. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was almost in disbelief after his side got over the line. Soon after, the rest of the team joined in for the celebrations.

Virat Kohli reflects on historic run chase against Pakistan

Virat Kohli, who was the architect of the historic run chase, said after the India vs Pakistan match, "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic."

Speaking of how the equation turned in their favour, Kohli added, "From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was the back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."