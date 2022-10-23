Virat Kohli Gets Huge Emotional Hug From Jubilant Rahul Dravid In MCG Walkway: WATCH

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was full of joy after former captain Virat Kohli led the side to a stunning last-ball victory against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Despite needing a massive 48 runs to win off the last three overs, the 33-year-old showed his grit and class to help the Men in Blue get over the line. Following Team India's huge victory to kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign, Dravid was seen giving Kohli a tight hug.

Rahul Dravid gives Virat Kohli a big hug

As seen in the video posted by ICC and T20 World Cup's official Instagram handle below, Virat Kohli was seen being embraced by Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and several of his teammates following an iconic knock against Pakistan. Even though India was reduced to just 31 runs for the loss of four wickets at one point of their innings, Kohli showcased his strength of character and all his years of experience to guide the Men in Blue over the line.

Kohli smacked an unbeaten 82 runs off just 53 deliveries to brilliantly anchor India's chase against Pakistan. His innings included six fours and four sixes. He was aided at the other end by Hardik Pandya (40), who helped register a fantastic 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

How Kohli changed Indian fans' anxiety of a loss into sheer jubilation?

With India requiring 48 runs off the last three overs, they had it all to do if they were to snatch victory against Pakistan from the jaws of defeat on a tricky surface. However, with Virat Kohli smacking three boundaries in the 18th over, India were brought right back into the game.

With Kohli showcasing his mettle and taking the attack to the Pakistani bowlers, the latter seemingly succumbed to the pressure of the situation and made errors. Most of these errors were seen in the last over when Mohammad Nawaz bowled a costly no-ball.

Heading into the last over of the game, India still required 16 runs to win and the chase was only made more difficult when Hardik Pandya was dismissed in the first delivery. It was all going in Pakistan's favour until the fourth ball when Nawaz not only bowled a no-ball but he was also smacked for a six on the same delivery.

Soon after the no-ball, he bowled a wide before conceding three runs off his fourth delivery. At this stage, India looked set for victory before the drama unfolded once again when Dinesh Karthik was dismissed off the fifth delivery, leaving the Men in Blue still requiring to score two runs off the last delivery. However, Nawaz was unable to keep his cool as he bowled another wide before R Ashwin sent the Indian fans into raptures by scoring the winning run off the final delivery.