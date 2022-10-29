T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Reveals Big Reason Behind Smashing Return To Form In Australia

Former India captain Virat Kohli has returned to form with a bang as he recently smashed two back-to-back half-centuries for his side in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to help India defeat their arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match before smashing another unbeaten 62 off 44 balls to help the Men in Blue beat the Netherlands. Talking about his return to form, Kohli credited his hard work in the nets and his natural instinct.

Kohli said he doesn't watch any videos before going to the nets for practice. Kohli added that he trusts his natural instincts as a batter and just reacts to what's happening in the nets and after a few balls, he gets used to the pace and bounce. Kohli further said that Australian surfaces are the best to bat on once a player gets used to the pace. Kohli said in order to prepare for batting in Australia, one needs to figure out the conditions and adapt on the field.

"I do not watch any videos. I go to the nets straight and try to figure things out. Of course, you do look stupid for the first few balls. But there is a natural instinct, you know batting, you react. After this, you realise that if a ball bounces this way, you have to be upright instead of being low in your stance. You cannot come prepared from India. You figure out the conditions and you adapt on the field. There are no wickets better for batting than the ones in Australia if you get used to pace here," Kohli said on Star Sports.

Kohli's performance in Australia

Kohli loves batting in Australia which even reflects in the numbers that he has amassed in the country in the past few years. The 33-year-old has played 55 matches in Australia and has scored 3,274 runs at an average of 56.44. He has 11 centuries and 17 half-centuries to his name while batting down under. Kohli is also an Indian batter who has scored the most runs in Australia. Only a few active Australian batters are ahead of him in terms of most runs scored in the country.

Image: BCCI

