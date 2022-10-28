'We May Not Have..': Pakistan PM Reacts To Zimbabwe's 'Mr Bean' Jibe, Gets Heavily Trolled

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to his official Twitter handle in the early hours of October 28 and shed his thoughts on Pakistan’s loss to Zimbabwe in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe won a thrilling match against Pakistan after defending a target of 131 runs and winning the contest by just one run. Interestingly, the Pakistan PM mentioned 'Mr. Bean' in his tweet, which has become a trend on social media, on the backdrop of the World Cup clash between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

A Pakistani comedian named Muhammad Asif has gained popularity on social media, after a Zimbabwean fan called the country out for sending a fake Mr. Bean to the South African nation. In 2016, Asif performed in the Harare Agricultural Show, where he was believed to be the real Mr. Bean, British actor Rowan Atkinson. However, Zimbabwean fans were miffed with the nation after knowing that they paid and welcomed someone else mistaking him to be Rowan Atkinson.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa joins trolls bandwagon

Meanwhile, revealing his thoughts on the match, Pakistan PM Sharif said, “We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :). Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today”. Shehbaz Sharif’s tweet was a reply to Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who had earlier congratulated the team for the thunderous victory and took a jibe at Pakistan by mentioning the fake Mr. Bean.

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :)



Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

“What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean,” President Emmerson said. Zimbabwe reached the team score of 130 runs in the first innings at the loss of eight wickets. Sean Williams scored the maximum of 31 runs off 28 balls, while Brad Evans and Chris Ervine hit 19 runs each.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif tries to defend Pakistan team, ends up getting heavily trolled

Not this one again... pic.twitter.com/I5MjMPxuBE — Sanderson Makombe (@sanderzmak) October 27, 2022

PM sahb, we will send the REAL Shahrukh Khan next time 🫡 pic.twitter.com/OqFR9oq2Pf — Saad Kaiser 🇵🇸 (@TheSaadKaiser) October 27, 2022

One random guy made a political rivalry 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tarun (@tarun867) October 27, 2022

This is real cricket spirit 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UtUN3Aq8Bj — Prof. Boies 2.0🪔 (@im_Boies45) October 27, 2022

Stop Crying 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/T4pOKywmn4 — Rishabh Pratap Singh (@Rishi00111) October 27, 2022

Is this the real cricket spirit you are talking about? pic.twitter.com/uXjnp9l46c — Ayyappan Shanmugam (@karthi_ayyappan) October 28, 2022

First return their money spent on fake Bean and apologize. — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) October 27, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: More about Zimbabwe's epic victory over Pakistan

Going ahead in the second innings, Zimbabwe sensation Sikandar Raza returned with the best figures of 3/25 in four overs, Brad Evans took 2/25, while Luke Jongwe contributed with 1/10 in an over. Pakistan suffered an early blow in form of captain Babar Azam’s wicket in the fourth over, which was followed by Mohammed Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed’s dismissal within eight overs. Pakistan then lost Shadab Khan and Haider Ali in quick succession, before Haider Ali gifted his wicket to Zimbabwe.

Masood’s wicket reduced Pakistan to 94/6 in 15.1 overs, but they could see the victory in their grabs. However, Zimbabwe removed Mohammad Nawaz in the penultimate ball, before running out Shaheen Afridi. With the win, Zimbabwe reached to third in the Group 2 standings in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. India currently sit at the top of the table with two wins and two games.