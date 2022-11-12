Who Could Replace Rohit Sharma As T20 Captain After India's 2022 World Cup Semis Exit?

Rohit Sharma returned with disappointment after leading Team India into an ICC-organised tournament for the first time in his career. Despite holding one of the best win percentages as a T20I captain for India, Rohit was unable to take India through to the finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Amid reports claiming Rohit Sharma may not be in the scheme of things for the Men In Blue in T20 World Cup 2024, here are three possible contenders who can replace him as T20I captain.

Ranking possible contenders for Team India's T20I captaincy

Hardik Pandya: The upcoming New Zealand vs India three-match T20I series will mark Hardik’s second assignment as the T20I skipper of India. The star all-rounder is being seen as a potential replacement of Rohit because of the maturity and decision-making skills he has displayed on the field since his comeback earlier this year. At the same time, he has already added a major achievement in his captaincy career.

Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title win at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, in the team’s debut season. Interestingly, this was the first time cricket fans witnessed the 29-year-old’s leadership skills. Since then, Hardik has proved to be a responsible player both with the bat and ball, while also being compared to legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is undoubtedly the most prominent player to be seen as the T20I captain of India after Rohit Sharma. He is currently serving as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. He has already led India in several bilateral games and is one of the top cricket stars in the Indian outfit.

Once he manages to address his batting woes, KL can certainly replace Rohit Sharma as the T20I captain for India. Rahul also leads the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. In his debut season as the team’s captain in IPL 2022, KL led the team to a playoff finish.

Rishabh Pant: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is another big option for India as a replacement for Rohit. Earlier this June, Pant made his captaincy debut for India, during the five-match T20I series. The series concluded with a 2-2 tie after the last game was suspended.

Pant has impressed everyone with his leadership skills in the IPL, during his time as the Delhi Capitals captain. As an IPL captain, Rishabh has returned with 17 wins and 13 defeats in 30 games. His age might also work in his favor as he cam prove to be a long-term option.