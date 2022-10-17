World Cup T20: Complete Star-studded List Of Commentators For The Tournament In Australia

The qualifier round for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 kicked off in Australia on Sunday, October 16 with a game between Namibia and Sri Lanka. A total of 16 teams are taking part in the competition for the ultimate title in the format. Namibia beat the recently-crowned Asia Cup champions by a huge margin of 55 runs to cause one of the biggest upsets in the history of the game. Meanwhile, another Associate nation, Scotland beat two-time champions West Indies in their qualifier match on Monday to make the ongoing tournament a spicy affair.

Four teams are expected to make it to the next stage of the competition after the conclusion of the qualifier round on October 21. The Super 12 stage of the tournament is scheduled to begin on October 22 with defending champions Australia locking horns against their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. The biggest clash of the T20 World Cup is scheduled for the next day on October 23 with India and Pakistan playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Let's take a look at the star-studded list of commentators ahead of the start of the main event.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: List of commentators

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist is one of the many stars who are part of the commentary panel for the ongoing T20 World Cup Down Under. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri will also don the commentator's hat for the marquee ICC event. Ex-England captain Eoin Morgan, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, 2016 T20 World Cup-winning player Carlos Brathwaite, and India legend Sunil Gavaskar are some of the other big names set to do commentary during the course of the tournament.

Adam Gilchrist Ravi Shastri Russell Arnold Samuel Badree Brian Murgatroyd Carlos Brathwaite Athar Ali Khan Bazid Khan Dale Steyn Danny Morrison Harsha Bhogle Ian Bishop Ian Smith Dirk Nannes Eoin Morgan Isa Guha Mark Howard Nasser Hussain Natalie Germanos Niall O’Brien Mel Jones Michael Atherton Michael Clarke Pommie Mbangwa Preston Mommsen Shane Watson Shaun Pollock Simon Doull Sunil Gavaskar

The first and second semi-final is slated to take place on November 9 and November 10, respectively with the final scheduled to be held on November 13 at MCG.

Image: ICC