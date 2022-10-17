World Cup T20: Cricket Fraternity Reacts As Scotland Stun Two-time Champions West Indies

West Indies and Scotland locked horns against each other in their opening match of Round 1 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Monday. Scotland won the match by a huge margin of 42 runs to cause a massive upset to the two-time champions in the ongoing marquee ICC event. George Munsey played a crucial role with the bat for Scotland, while Mark Watt performed brilliantly with the ball.

T20 World Cup: Scotland stun 2-time champions West Indies

The Associate nations are continuing to upset big teams in the tournament as Namibia defeated 2014 champions, Sri Lanka, in their qualifier game on Sunday. Netizens took to social media to react to Scotland's victory over the 2016 T20 World Cup champions on Monday. Former India cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Robin Uthappa are among those who have reacted to Scotland's historic win.

Namibia yesterday and Scotland today. These aren't just wins, these are statements! This WC is off to a spicy start. Well done @CricketScotland 👏🏽 #WIvSCO pic.twitter.com/NjcDbctoee — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 17, 2022

SCOTLAND 👏🏾 Another thriller at the @T20WorldCup. The underdogs are putting on a show in Australia! Loving every bit of it. #T20WorldCup2022 #SCOvWI — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 17, 2022

Interested in your 💭 everyone re: Round 1 #T20WorldCup It seems like it is an advantage for teams to come out to 🇦🇺 & prepare correctly for a big event. Instead of bigger nations playing other series around the 🌎 & then flying in for this event! West Indies going down now to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 17, 2022

West Indies vs Scotland

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field first at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Batting first, Scotland scored 160/5 in 20 overs courtesy of an amazing performance from George Munsey, who scored an unbeaten 66 off 53 balls. Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, and Chris Greaves also contributed to the total with scores of 20, 23, and 16 runs each, respectively. Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder picked two wickets each for West Indies, while Odean Smith scalped one to his name.

The second innings saw West Indies getting bowled out for a low total of 118 runs. Scotland bowlers dismantled the West Indies batting lineup in just 18.3 overs thanks to a three-wicket haul from Mark Watt. Brad Wheal and Michael Leask picked two wickets each to their names, while Josh Darvey and Safyaan Sharif each scalped one wicket. Munsey was named the player of the match for his outstanding batting effort.

Image: Twitter/T20 World Cup

