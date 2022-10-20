World Cup T20: Early Prediction For The Team Of The Tournament In Australia

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is currently taking place in Australia, where a total of 16 teams are battling to win the ultimate crown in the shortest format. Presently, eight teams are locking horns against one another in Round 1 of the marquee event to secure the remaining four spots in the Super 12 stage, which already has the top-eight nations from the ICC T20I rankings. West Indies, Sri Lanka, Namibia, and Zimbabwe are favourites to qualify for the main event, which is scheduled to begin on October 22.

Ahead of the start of the Super 12 stage, let's take a look at what could be the team of the tournament in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins, David Miller, and Glenn Maxwell are among the top names from world cricket who have missed out on a place in the predicted team of the tournament. Since the World Cup is being held in Australia, it's no surprise that a total of three players from the country have been picked in the squad with David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa featuring from the side.

Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone are the two England players picked in the predicted team of the tournament, while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are the only two Indians in the squad. Devon Conway and Trent Boult have been selected from the New Zealand team as they are expected to perform well in the competition. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan are the sole representatives from their respective sides.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Team of the Tournament

1. Jos Buttler (England)

2. David Warner (Australia)

3. Suryakumar Yadav (India)

4. Devon Conway (New Zealand)

5. Hardik Pandya (India)

6. Liam Livingstone (England)

7. Marcus Stoinis (Australia)

8. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

9. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

10. Adam Zampa (Australia)

11. Trent Boult (New Zealand)

The Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 22 with a match between trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand. The biggest clash of the competition is slated to take place on October 23 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The match will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

