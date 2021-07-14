20 Grand Slam Winner Novak Djokovic's 2018 Picture In Front Of Hindu God Goes Viral

Novak Djokovic needs no introduction. He has been in the prime of his life in the last few years as he has come out on top in almost all the major Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic has won all the three Grand Slams this year and has a great opportunity to win the 'Golden Slam' if he wins an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and then goes on to emerge triumphant at the US Open.

Meanwhile, it has been known that 'Djoker' is an ardent follower of Hinduism and Yoga.

Novak Djokovic on Hinduism & Yoga

It so happened that back in August 2018, Novak Djokovic had posted an image of him playing with his kids. However, what really stood out over there is that while the Serb icon is seen playing with his son, it is the portrait of Lord Krishna on the wall in the background which caught everyone's attention.

Here are a couple more images that show that Novak Djokovic is a follower of Hinduism.

Novak Djokovic's Yoga interests

The World No.1's endurance on the court can be attributed to his meditation and yoga practices and the Serbian has previously spoken of the positive power of meditation.

According to reports, Novak Djokovic is said to meditate for up to an hour a day at the Buddhist Buddhapadipa Temple during the Wimbledon and is close to monks in the complex. He also has a spiritual guru, who guides him before major tournaments and is said to be friends with many top psychologists and motivational speakers such as Jay Shetty, with whom he had an Instagram live chat recently as well.

As part of his daily routine, Djokovic is said to wake up before dawn and practicing yoga, Tai Chi, or meditation for 20 minutes, according to a New York Times report.

Coming back to the present, after he successfully retained his Wimbledon title for a third straight time last Sunday, the top-seeded Djokovic had said that he is unsure of his participation in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I’ll have to think about it. My plan was always to go to Olympic Games. But right now I’m a little bit divided. It’s kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days", said Novak Djokovic while addressing the media after the Wimbledon final.

By the virtue of his historic triumph last weekend, the six-time Wimbledon champion equaled his professional rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 titles each. 'Djoker' would now be hoping to surpass them by winning the final Grand Slam of the year i.e. the US Open.