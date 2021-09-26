'21 Slams Between Us' Andy Roddick's Hilarious Interaction With Fans On Photo With Federer

The Laver Cup is currently underway in Boston, Massachusetts and there were many tennis legends present, both of the past and the present. Also gracing the event were Roger Federer and Andy Roddick who made his first visit to the Laver Cup on Saturday. In a hilarious reply on Twitter to an image of the two tennis legends together Roddick wrote, "21 slams between us". Now for those that may not know, Federer has won 20 majors whereas Roddick has won just one.

21 slams between us :) https://t.co/iRGEgYFRmG — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 26, 2021

The two 2009 Wimbledon finalists caught up at the Laver Cup as they interviewed and spoke about fatherhood and watching children grow up. In a video, on the Laver Cup’s Instagram page Federer says, "They are as busy as ever. I don’t know. There are no slow days. I don’t know if it’s the same in your life."

"I get dominated by somebody this big every day" Roddick replied.

Federer has beaten Rodick 21 times of the 24 ATP meetings they have had, including in three Wimbledon finals (2004, 2003, and 2009) and a US Open final, before Roddick's retirement in 2012. But they have both expressed respect and admiration for each other through the years, and are always happy to catch up.

Federer says Calendar Grand Slam is still 'possible' for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has gotten the closest out of the Big Three (Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic) to a Calender Slam (winning all four Grand Slams in a year.) He won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon however, in the final of the US Open he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev. People have been doubting whether the Serbian has it in him to go for the special feat again but according to his rival and friend Federer, Novak could achieve the Calendar Grand Slam saying that while it is difficult it is still a possibility. Speaking to Eurosport the Swiss Maestro said:

I think it is possible that it's going to happen again. We saw it with Novak, myself and Rafa (Nadal) that we come extremely close, but just doing it, I think you need a bit of luck, you need perseverance, strength, you need everything. That's why I think it's going to be hard but it's possible. What Novak did this year was, of course, truly exceptional.

All three players have gotten close to completing the Calendar Slam, Federer won three major titles in the same year on three occasions, 2004, 2006, and 2007, and Nadal once in 2010 but neither of the two got as close as Djokovic did this year at the US Open, where he was just one match away for the amazing feat.

