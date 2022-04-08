3-time Wimbledon Champion Boris Becker Convicted On Four Charges In Bankruptcy Trial

Former tennis world champion Boris Becker has been found guilty of four charges of the UK's Insolvency Act at the Southwark Crown Court. However, the former tennis star has been acquitted of 20 more charges related to his 2017 bankruptcy case.

Becker has been out of jail since April 29 after getting bail from the Southwark Crown Court. On Friday, a jury at the court convicted the tennis star of four crimes under the Insolvency Act, including removal of the property, two instances of failing to report estate, and concealing debt, British media reported.

The German national, who has resided in the UK since 2012, said he had acted on professional advice and had complied with trustees entrusted with preserving his assets, including offering up his wedding ring, Sky Sports reported.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was declared bankrupt in June 2017 over an unpaid loan on his Spanish property worth over 3 million euros.

Boris Becker Bankruptcy case

The 54-year-old Boris Becker was accused of hiding his assets, including two Wimbledon trophies and other medals to avoid paying his debts. It is pertinent to note that Becker had earlier said that his "expensive lifestyle" post his prime days was the prior reason for his growing debts, as per the Sky Sports report. Notably, the former star used to stay in a rented house that cost him over ₹21 lakh every month.

As per the testimony he presented at the trial, the tennis star had taken a loan of around ₹38 crores from a private bank in the year 2013 followed by a loan of more than ₹13 crores from a London-based businessman. Becker said that the reason for him not being able to pay back the loans was his image which was on a freefall post his retirement from the game. The Associated Press quoted Becker as saying that the companies with whom he had contracts did not renew them because the brand Becker currently does not possess the 'good image' that he once enjoyed.