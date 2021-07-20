AITA Slams Bopanna's Complaints, Jibes Him On Not Qualifying For Tokyo Olympics On His Own

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 is just a few days away and a major selection controversy has rocked Indian tennis. Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna claimed that the All India Tennis Association (AITA) misled him and the entire country over his Tokyo Olympics qualification. After Sania Mirza came out in support of Bopanna, the AITA responded to the tennis star's claims.

Rohan Bopanna criticizes All India Tennis Association

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna questioned the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for not accepting any entry request for Sumit Nagal and him. The tennis star was disappointed with ITF as he believed there was a lack of clarity in their qualification rules. Meanwhile, he also launched a scathing attack at the All India Tennis Association.

Bopanna said, "ITF has never accepted an entry for Sumit Nagal & myself. ITF was clear that no changes were allowed after the nomination deadline (22nd June) unless Injury/Illness. AITA has misled the players, government, media and everyone else by stating we still have a chance."

Sania Mirza comes out in support of Rohan Bopanna

Sania Mirza, who was in the running for partnering alongside Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles event for the Tokyo Olympics, gave her support to the Indian tennis veteran. Sania criticized the AITA for potentially taking away an opportunity from the country to win an Olympics medal. Sania's Tweet read,

Whaaattt???If this is true then it's absolutely ridiculous and shameful..by this it also means that we have sacrificed a very good shot at a medal in the mixed doubles if you and I would have played as planned. We were both told that you and sumit's names hav been given .. https://t.co/h3fGkK0im8 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 19, 2021

Karti Chidambaram slams AITA

Karti Chidambaram couldn't help but add a political angle to the controversy, alleging that it was under the current dispensation that the AITA had turned into 'the most anti-player sports body in India'. Emphasising its long history, and delivering a verdict on the state of the sport in India, the junior Chidambaram and Sivanganga MP claimed there isn't a single tennis player of repute who has ever been supported in their path to success.

The AITA under this dispensation, which has run it forever, is the most anti player sports body in India. There is not a single tennis player of repute who has ever been supported in their path to growth/success. @IndTennisDaily @Leander @Maheshbhupathi @MirzaSania @rohanbopanna https://t.co/9DD0tjkyLV — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 19, 2021

AITA reacts to Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza's allegations

AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar hit back at Rohan Bopanna's claims and in fact criticized him for not being good enough to make it to the Tokyo Olympics on merit. As per ANI, Dhupar said, "All formalities started on June 17 and we also wrote taking a chance that if Sumit being single's player is also entitled to have a doubles partner. So that's why we changed the nomination from Rohan-Divij to Rohan and Sumit for the Tokyo Olympics."

"All offices were closed on Saturday and Sunday, ITF is closed. I don't know why he is saying all this. If you are so good why are you depending on people's withdrawal? You are a world-class player you should enter the Olympics on your own, why are you depending on withdrawal. I don't understand..and where is the problem from the federation. AITA has done its very best to ensure that Rohan and doubles players go to the Olympics so that we also get a chance to play mixed doubles. Entry into the Olympics is not in the hand of the federation. There is law and provisions for that," concluded Dhupar.

Rohan Bopanna reacts to AITA's response