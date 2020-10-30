Alexander Zverev Confirms He Is Expecting A Child With Ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea

This year has been a tough one for tennis. From having to cancel their marquee grass-court event, Wimbledon, to the ill-fated Adria Tour, the US Open disqualification row to the creation of a players' union, the sport has had to repair its reputation by a mile. Now another one of the ATP's stars has come under the scanner for a very serious charge of domestic violence. World No. 7 Alexander Zverev has gone from winning two straight titles to being at the centre of two explosive revelations all in the span of one week.

Zverev's ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea reveals pregnancy

Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea revealed on Instagram yesterday that she is expecting a child. The 27-year old model shot to fame after her stint on the German modelling show, Germany's Next Top Model where she came in 10th. She has found moderate success after the show, walking the ramp at the Mercedes-Benz fashion week and winning the 'New Body award' by Mcfit Models in 2017. While the caption of her post (translated via Instagram) did not mention the name of her child's father, Patea later confirmed to the German publication Bild that it was indeed Zverev.

In her chat with Bild, Patea mentioned that she is 20 weeks pregnant. Zverev and Patea met last year when Zverev was playing at the Paris Masters. They started dating soon after, going on a luxurious holiday in Mexico after Zverev's charity tour with Federer. They are believed to have broken up in August this year.

In her caption, Patea wrote: "In the past few weeks there have been some heartbreaking and joyful moments and then again situations of uncertainty because my child is born into stormy times. But no matter what is in store for us ... I will love and protect my child until the end of my days."

Zverev domestic violence allegations and impending fatherhood

Zverev seemed quite shaken in his social media statement addressing both the domestic violence allegations levelled against him by another ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova and the announcement that he "will be a father at age 23". While his statement makes it sound like he will have a hand in raising in the child, Patea has claimed that “We don’t have any communication with Alex right now, and frankly, I don’t plan to share custody of my child with him”.

She claims that the pair broke up because they had different views on life but she will "do everything I can to ensure that the child grows up in a harmonious environment". Zverev is slated to play at the Paris Master starting next month.

Image Credits: Brenda Patea Instagram and US Open Twitter