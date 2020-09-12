Alexander Zverev's Stunning Comeback From 2 Sets Down To Reach US Open Final: Watch

German tennis star Alexander Zverev sealed his place in the US Open 2020 men's single final by securing a thrilling come from behind victory over Pablo Carreño Busta on Friday. The World No.7 came from two sets down to clinch a memorable 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In what will be his first US Open Final, the 23-year-old will face off against Dominic Thiem who eased past Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5), in the other semi-final.

Also Read: Naomi Osaka Sports Kobe Bryant Jersey After US Open Semi-final Win Over J Brady

Finals US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev seals thrilling comeback vs Pablo Busta

After Novak Djokovic's controversial elimination, Alexander Zverev was marked as one of the favourites to seal the US Open title this season. However, the 23-year-old had a disastrous start to his semi-final against Pablo Carreno Busta, who raced to a two-set lead putting him in pole position for his maiden Grand Slam final. However, Alexander Zverev came back from the dead to take the third set, before clinching the fourth set to take the game to the decider.

In a clash that lasted for 3 hours 23 minutes, the German showcased excellence and nerve as he bagged the fifth set to claim a stunning come from behind win, setting up a Finals US Open 2020 clash with familiar foe Dominic Thiem. The US Open final will be the Alexander Zverev's first-ever major Grand Slam final, having reached the semi-final earlier this year at the Australian Open.

For the first time in his career, Alexander Zverev has come back from two sets down to win.



What a time to do it. pic.twitter.com/koSdAKQZ0p — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2020

Also Read: US Open Glance: Naomi Osaka Vs. Victoria Azarenka In Final

Alexander Zverev ranking: World No.7 sets up Finals US Open 2020 clash against Dominic Thiem

Alexander Zverev mentioned after the game that he was sluggish in the opening two sets of the game, with the 23-year-old making 36 unforced errors to give Pablo Busta the advantage. However, the German tennis star rolled up his sleeves and rose to the occasion but cutting the errors to roar to victory. However, Alexander Zverev will have a difficult task at hand against Dominic Thiem who holds the upper hand in the head-to-head encounters between the two. Thiem has beaten Alexander Zverev seven times in the nine clashes between the two, including the semi-final of the Australian Open earlier this year and the ATP World Tour finals last year. The Finals of the US Open 2020 will mark a first-time Grand Slam winner for the first time since 2014 when Marin Cilic defeated Kei Nishikori in 2014 at Flushing Meadows.

Also Read: Zvonareva, Siegemund Win US Open Women's Doubles Title

Also Read: Zverev Erases 2-set Deficit At US Open For 1st Slam Final

(Image Courtesy: US Open Twitter)