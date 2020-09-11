Naomi Osaka Sports Kobe Bryant Jersey After US Open Semi-final Win Over J Brady

Tennis star Naomi Osaka showed her class on Thursday as he fought hard to seal her place in the US Open 2020 final after beating Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3. With the game tied at 1-1, the 22-year-old showed sheer ruthlessness to bag the win, to set up a summit clash with Victoria Azarenka, who stunned the legendary Serena Williams in the other semi-final. After her win, Naomi Osaka paid a tribute to her mentor Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Naomi Osaka Kobe Jersey: Tennis star pays tribute to mentor Kobe Bryant after US Open SF win

Naomi Osaka has frequently used her attire to make statements and on Thursday, she wore a Kobe Bryant jersey after her US Open 2020 semi-final win. The late Los Angeles lakers legend was her mentor before his untimely passing and the 22-year-old is keen on continuing his legacy. The Naomi Osaka Kobe jersey was caught on camera as she was on the bench watching the other semi-final after her win over Jennifer Brady. The Naomi Osaka Kobe jersey instanly struck a chord with her fans, who wished her the very best ahead of the US Open final against Victoria Azarenka. The 22-year-old also has the 'KB' patch on her kit bag, which represent the initials of the late Kobe Bryant.

Naomi Osaka is now watching this match from her suite in a Kobe jersey. She got next pic.twitter.com/1LtxHylG19 — D'Arcy Maine (@darcymaine_espn) September 11, 2020

Naomi Osaka had posted an emotional letter after Kobe Bryant's death in January, reavling how the NBA legend inspired and motivated her. The 22-year-old had written that the former Lakers star will always be her big brother and mentor and thanked him for caring and checking up on her. NaomiOsaka further wrote that she was lucky enough to have known Kobe Bryant and expressed her gratitude in teaching her so much in such a short time. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine fatalities of an unfortunate helicopter crash on January 26. Osaka was one of the many athletes who featured in NIke's short film Be Better, inspired by the Lakers legend.

US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka sets up final clash with Victoria Azarenka, Serena Williams crashes out

Victoria Azarenka rolled back the years as she ousted Serena Williams in the US Open 2020 semi-final on Thursday. The former World No.1 ralloed for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory, to reach her first ever US Open final since 2013. After a first set marred by double faults and unforced errors, the Belarusian turned the tide in the second set and upped her game to claim what was her first ever win over Serena Williams in a Grand Slam. The two-time champion will now face another two-time Grand Slam champion in Naomi Osaka, in what promises to be a pulsating contest on Sunday.

(Image Courtesy: Naomi Osaka Instagram)