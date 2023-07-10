Andrey Rublev Leaves Opponent Shell Shocked With 'Shot Of The Wimbledon 2023' - WATCH

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev stormed into the Wimbledon 2023 quarter-final with a stunning win over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. The match saw both players pulling off a great show as it went on to last for five-long sets. Courtesy of the 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-7(7), 6-4 win, Rublev went a step closer to enter his first-ever Wimbledon final.

Andre Rublev stuns opponent and Wimbledon crowd with diving forehand squash

In an intense five-set match at Wimbledon, Andrey Rublev delivered a remarkable shot that proved to be one of the highlights of the year. With a 5-4 lead in the fifth set and a 30/15 advantage, Rublev skillfully directed the ball deep into the backhand corner, forcing Alexander Bublik to respond with a powerful backhand shot aimed at the line. Bublik's expectations of a clean winner were soon shattered when Rublev astonished both him and the Centre Court crowd by executing a diving forehand squash shot that landed perfectly in the open court, securing a crucial point. Here’s a look at the video of Rublev’s shot shared by Wimbledon.

What has been said so far about Andrey Rublev’s exceptional shot?

As reported by ATP, Rublev later shared his thoughts on the shot and said, “Probably it was the most lucky shot ever. It just was luck, nothing else. I don’t think that I can do it one more time”. Meanwhile, the shot also left the legendary player John McEnroe stunned as he followed up with high praises for Rublev. “That is one of the great shots we’ve seen here in years,” he said.

This exceptional shot earned Rublev a well-deserved winner with a 40/15 advantage, effectively preventing Bublik from coming within two points of breaking back. This thrilling moment showcased Rublev's exceptional athleticism and skill, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed it at Wimbledon.