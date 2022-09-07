Andrey Rublev Vs Frances Tiafoe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2022 Match

Frances Tiafoe's confidence will be sky high after beating Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16 of the US Open 2022 tournament. The American had not dropped a set in the first three rounds this year, but lost one against Rafael Nadal in the previous match. Tiafoe will now take on Andrey Rublev with an eye on the last four.

Andrey Rublev, on the other hand, entered the quarterfinal for the third time in his career after knocking out seventh seed Cameron Norrie in the previous round. Currently both the players have faced each other twice winning one match each. Tiafoe won a five-setter against Rublev in the Round of 32 at the US Open last year, while Andrey Rublev got his revenge at Indian Wells this year. Here's the details regarding the US Open 2022 match and how to watch the Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe tennis match on TV and online.

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe US Open 2022 match schedule

The Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe quarterfinal match at the ongoing US Open is scheduled to be held on September 7 at 10:45 p.m. IST. The match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe match in India?

The live broadcast of the US Open game between Andrey Rublev and Frances Tiafoe will be carried by Sony Sports Network in India. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six and Sony Ten TV channels in the country.

Where to catch Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe live streaming?

The live streaming of the fourth-round game between Andrey Rublev and Frances Tiafoe will be shown on the Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe in UK?

United Kingdom fans wanting to watch the US Open 2022 live will need to tune in to the Amazon Prime Network. The streaming service is available on Smart TVs as well as laptops and mobile phones, among other devices. The Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe clash will begin no earlier than 6:30 PM BST on Wednesday, September 7.

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe US Open 2022 match can tune in to the ESPN Network. The matches will be broadcasted live on ESPN and ESPN 2. As for the live streaming, fans can tune in to ESPN+ or the TSN.ca/the TSN app. The match will begin no earlier than 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, September 7.