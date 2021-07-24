Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic Train Together Ahead Of Tokyo Olympic Game

Tennis star Novak Djokovic and former three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray have not played against each other for a very long time after developing a formidable rivalry, however, ahead of the Men's tennis tournament on Saturday, both the players decided to face each other on the court a practice session. Novak and Andy are likely to meet in the later stages of Tokyo Olympics 2020 if they clear their early rounds. Murray is the defending Olympic Champion, while Djokovic is eyeing on a maiden gold medal at Tokyo Olympics.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray practice together

Both the players were snapped hitting balls at the court as a practice session before they officially hit the court in one of the opening round matches. Leon Smith, who leads the British tennis contingent at Tokyo tweeted about the practice session between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Andy Murray's mother, Judy Murray, also shared the image on her Twitter handle with a Fist bump.

Standing there pretending to be taken seriously in front of these two guys……but anyways, great seeing these two practising together tonight 👌 #Tokyo2020 #TeamGB @Olympics @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/I1v7sWJ9cE — Leon Smith (@LeonSmith) July 22, 2021

Coming to the singles draw, Murray has a tough first-round matchup against the young Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Djokovic will start against Hugo Dellien, a Bolivian tennis player.

Novak Djokovic's record at Olympics

Despite winning all the Grand Slam trophies, the only piece of silverware missing in his trophy cabinet is the gold medal at Olympics. Djokovic's best performances include winning a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. However, if the Serbian goes onto win the gold medal then he will have the chance to become just the second player to win a Golden Slam. He will achieve the feat if he wins US Open after Tokyo Olympicsglory. Germany's Steffi Graf remains the only tennis player to have won the Golden Slam when she won it in 1988.



The French Open champion has also shown confidence about achieving the Golden Slam. As quoted by Montenegro's MINA news agency, Djokovic said that the Olympics and the US Open are obviously his biggest objectives for the remainder of the season, and it’s going to be demanding. World No 1 further said that he is confident and motivated to represent Serbia in the best possible way and win a medal in Tokyo (gold) after which he will be aiming for the US Open.

