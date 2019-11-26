Andy Murray Opens Up About His Career-threatening Hip Injury Ahead Of New Season

British tennis player and former world number one Andy Murray said he can finally play without worrying about his hip problem following surgery in January this year. The 32-year-old tennis player was on the verge of ending his illustrious career at the start of the year following a hip injury. But the ace tennis player has now recovered and is willing to give his best ahead of the upcoming season.

On-road to recovery

On January 28, Murray decided to undergo a hip operation to improve his quality of life. Following the surgery, Murray took to his official Instagram handle to announce the operation was successful.

Read: Davis Cup: Andy Murray & Team Great Britain Quote 'Frozen' Lyrics During Press Conference

According to Murray, the biggest test of his progress would come in the form of next year's Australian Open where he wants to give his best. Murray said he is not expecting to win the tournament but wants to play a five-set match and get through without any ill effect.

Due to a groin issue, Murray played only one game in Britain's run to the last four of the Davis Cup finals in Spain last week. Murray is hoping to be at his best before the first grand slam of 2020. In the beginning, Murray said, he was worried about his hip movement all the time; he then realised that it is not the way to go into a tournament. "Now I'm not thinking about it when I'm playing," he added.

Read: Andy Murray And Wife Kim Sears Become Parents For The Third Time

The three-time grand slam champion is scheduled to play in the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia starting January 3, 2020.

After the surgery, Murray admitted that he was suffering from depression throughout that time. Murray added that his low mood affected his marriage and praised his wife, Kim Sears, for her support.

Murray went on to explain that the injury affected everyone around him, including his children, his wider team and even his physiotherapists' family.

Read: Andy Murray's Tennis Career To Face Catastrophic Consequences?

Murray in 2012 and 2016 Olympics won gold medals in the men's singles category, making him the only tennis player, male or female, to have won two Olympic singles titles. Murray in 2012 became the first British man since 1936 to win a Grand Slam title after he defeated Novak Djokovic in the US Open final.

Read: Andy Murray Set To Play For Great Britain In Davis Cup Finals

