Andy Murray Says 'Wimbledon Not My Last Game' After Hard-fought Victory Over Basilashvili

After nearly a 4 year absence from the Wimbledon men’s singles, two-time former Champion Andy Murray made an action packed return at the All England Club on Monday overcoming, what could have been a sensational comeback by Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to make it to the second round.

In just his fourth tour level event of this year, Murray fired 17 aces as he furthered his perfect record to 13-0 in the first round of the Wimbledon.

Murray says he wants to keep playing

In his on-court interview Murray said "I keep getting asked 'is this my last Wimbledon? is this my last match?' No, I’m going to keep playing I want to play. I’m enjoying it. I can still play at the highest level. he (Basilashvili) is ranked 28 in the world, I’ve hardly played any matches and I beat him. so I’ll keep going."

Close call for Murray

Having won the first set comfortably, Murray settled into the match and redirected Basilashvili's pace as he fired nine winners to win the second set.

In the third set it looked like Murray was on the verge of grabbing the win with two sets to spare being 5-0 up but Basilashvili refused to give up and the 24th seed took advantage of a series of unforced errors from Murray to try and work his way back into the set.

Murray was suddenly misfiring his backhand shots and Basilashvili got two breaks as he carried on pushing and he managed to save two match points to close the gap to 5-4.

Basilashvili kept the pressure on as he broke twice more and Murray struck his 13th unforced error of the set to let Basilashvili back into the match.

After a small break in play so that the roof over the Centre Court could be closed, Murray came back in swinging form as he edged his way in front after three straight breaks and held serve to lead 3-1.

That proved decisive enough for when Murray arrived at match point he claimed the victory to see off Basilashvili and book his spot in the second round.

"Not many players would have won the fourth set" claims Murray

"I definitely should have finished it up a lot sooner than what I did," Murray said. "(But) I don't think there are that many players that would have won that fourth set."

"I think I played well up until probably 5-3 in the third set. That's never happened to me before in my career, being three breaks, a serve up and two sets to love up. Never had that happen before," Murray said. "But the sorts of things that can happen when you haven't played any matches. Things can get away from you a little bit quick."

Next up for Murray will be the winner of the match between Oscar Otte and Arthur Rinderknech who were stuck in a deadlock in the fifth set at 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6(5), 9-9 when their match was suspended due to darkness on Monday.



