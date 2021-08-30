Andy Murray Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas LIVE Streaming: How To Watch US Open 2021 Live In India?

Britain's Andy Murray looks set to take on world number 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the 2021 US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 30, at 10:45 PM IST. This is the first time that these two will play against each other. Murray has been dealing with a hip injury through the year having featured in only seven tour-level singles events this year. Tsitsipas has been at almost all the tournaments so far this year but will be looking to do well after his last Grand Slam ended up with a first-round loss at Wimbledon to Frances Tiafoe.

Speaking to atptour.com about his first-round clash against the Brit, Tsitsipas said that Murray is someone that has been putting in a lot of work to get back and has been playing very good tennis to be where is at now. He also said that Murray is someone that won't give up and so he will have to be in good form against Murray.

“He's someone that has been putting a lot of work to get back and has been playing very good tennis to be standing where he's at right now. I think I'm going to go for it, try my chances against him,” Tsitsipas said of Murray. “He's someone that won't give up. I'll have to bring some good tennis from my side.”

Murray spoke about his injury saying that he has been good since he got to the US where he fought hard against Hubert Hurkacz and Tiafoe in his second-round meetings with them at Cincinnati and Winston-Salem leading into the US Open.

“The positive thing in the past few months is that I haven't been held back really from what I can do on the practice court,” Murray said. “It is the matches where you need to ultimately go out there and perform. That's what's been frustrating the past few weeks.”

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas TV broadcast timing

The Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports channel. It is scheduled to start at 10.45 PM IST on Monday, August 30.

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming

The Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas can also be live-streamed and will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

