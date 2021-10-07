Andy Murray's Shoes And Wedding Ring Stolen Ahead Of His Opener At Indiana Wells Open

Andy Murray revealed through his Instagram that his wedding ring has been stolen along with his shoes for the tournament. Murray married his wife Kim Sears in 2015 and since then has played with the wedding ring attached to one of the laces. He did the same while taking part in a practice session before the tournament opener of the Indian Wells tournament against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

The tennis ace had to appeal on his social media for the return of his wedding ring. Murray said that he left his shoes under his car so that they would get dry but they were stolen by the next morning. It was later that he realised that he had not only lost the shoes, but he had also forgotten to remove the ring from the shoes.

Murray's appeal on Instagram

Murray said on his Instagram, “Last night after dinner I got back in the car to go back to the hotel and the car didn't smell great. Basically, I'd left my tennis shoes in there. It's been 39 degrees so my tennis shoes are pretty damp, sweaty. So, I decided when I got back to the hotel that the shoes needed some air, I needed to dry them out a little bit.” He continued, “I have no balcony in my room and I didn't want to leave them in my room as it would stink the room out. So, I thought I'm going to leave the shoes underneath the car, to get some air to them and dry them out overnight.”

He added, “Anyway when I got back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone. So, my tennis shoes for the tournament had been stolen, so I had to go to the local pro shop and buy different shoes, different brand, which isn't the end of the world, but obviously not ideal. But as I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me, 'Where's your wedding ring?'”

He hinted that his wife is angry that he lost the ring and said, “And I thought oh no. I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes while I'm playing because I can't play with it in my hand. So, yeah, my wedding ring's been stolen as well. Needless to say, I'm in the bad books at home, so I want to try to find it.” He appealed to his followers to help him and find the ring. He asked, “So, if anyone could share this, or have any clue where they may be, it would be very helpful, so if we can try and get them back and get to the bottom of it, it would be much appreciated."

Image: AP