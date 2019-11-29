Ashleigh Barty Honoured By Ex-WBBL Club Brisbane Heat As Their 'No.1 Season Ticket Holder'

The World No.1 women's tennis player Ashleigh Barty is clearly enjoying her time off and support the cricket team she played for earlier in the Women's Big Bash, Brisbane Heat. The World No 1 paid a visit to watch one of Heat's recent matches. Barty is in the city to take part in the Brisbane International tournament.

Also Read: Did You Know? Newly Crowned Women's French Open Champion Ashleigh Barty Is Also A Professional Cricketer; Here's What The New Sensation Has To Say About The Sport

Ashleigh Barty stint with Brisbane Heat in WBBL

Barty is one of the few sportspersons to have professionally played cricket as well as tennis. The Australian tennis star signed up for Heat to play in the inaugural Women's Big Bash League season in 2015. That very year, Barty also approached Queensland Cricket to inquire about making a switch to the sport. She then joined the Western Suburbs in the Brisbane Women's Premier Cricket competition and in her first T20 game itself, she scored 63 not out from 60 balls and took 2 for 13 from four overs. In her official WBBL debut for Heat, she had scored 39 off 27 balls.

Also Read: Ashleigh Barty Flaunts Cricket Skills Before WTA Finals Victory

Ashleigh Barty gets special recognition from Brisbane Heat

Former Heat player and now Tennis World #1 @ashbarty is in the house! 🌏



Ash is also our NEW No.1 Brisbane Heat Ticket Holder. Details 👉 https://t.co/tj0WJK5GGI pic.twitter.com/R5vYJOi7og — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) November 27, 2019

The star athlete was officially honoured with the team’s ‘Number One Ticket Holder' tag, which entitles her to attend Brisbane Heat’s men’s and women’s games all season long. The 2019 French Open singles champion played nine games for the Heat in the inaugural season of the WBBL, before making a return to tennis where she has risen to the World No.1 ranking. Barty holds 6 singles titles and 10 doubles titles on the WTA Tour, including a Grand Slam singles title with a 2019 French Open win as well as a Grand Slam doubles title at the 2018 US Open with CoCo Vandeweghe.

Also Read: IPL Stars Who Have Also Played For Brisbane Heat In The Big Bash League