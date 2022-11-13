ATP Finals 2022: Format, Groups, Schedule, Where To Watch; All You Need To Know

The ongoing ATP season is finally coming to its climax with the ATP Tour Finals 2022 in Turin. While the tournament will not feature World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz who suffered an injury during the Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be favourites for the title.

The field also features other former champions - Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev. Ahead of the start of the ATP Finals, we take a look at the details related to the tournament.

When and where is the year-ending tournament taking place?

The week-long ATP Finals 2022 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, November 13, and will go on till November 20.

Who are the players taking part in the ATP Finals 2022?

A total of eight players will be competing in the ATP finals 2022 event. The likes of Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz have been divided into two groups. The Green group will feature Nadal, Ruud, Auger-Aliassime and Fritz. Group Red will feature Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rublev and Djokovic.

A look at ATP Finals schedule

Coming to the ATP Finals schedule the group-stage matches will be played between November 13 and 18. The two semi-final matches will be held on November 19 while the final will be played on Sunday, November 20.

ATP Finals live streaming

The ATP Finals live streaming will be taking place on Voot app.

Where to watch the ATP Finals 2022 on TV?

The ATP Finals 2022 will be aired on Sports 18 with afternoon matches in Turin to be shown at 6:30 AM IST in India, while the evening session will be shown at 1:30 AM IST.

ATP Finals 2022 format

The group stage will be played in a round-robin format with each playing the other three in the group. The matches will be played in best-of-three sets with tie-breaks in each set. The player rankings on the points table will be decided on most wins, matches played, H2H tie in case of a draw, the highest percentage of sets won, the highest percentage of games won and finally, ATP rank at the end of the last year-end event.