ATP Finals 2022 To Hand Out Highest Prize Money In History, Here's All You Need To Know

The top eight players of the tennis world are set to battle it out in the ATP finals 2022. The season-ending championship will feature some of the best players who will be competing against each other in Turin from 13th November to 20th November. However, this year's event will be bigger and better as ATP has announced a huge prize money for the event.

How much is the ATP finals 2022 prize money?

According to ATP, if a player wins the ATP finals tournament without losing even a single match across the week in the ATP Finals in 2022, they will pocket £4,230,030 ($4,740,300). This is the biggest ever prize money that will ever be awarded to the winner, which surpasses the previous best of £3.9m ($4.2m) that was won by Ashleigh Barty in the 2019 WTA finals. Apart from winning such a huge amount the winner will be awarded with 1500 ranking points as well as a trophy. This increased prize money for the ATP finals 2022 is thrice the amount offered during the 2019 edition, which was $1,354,000.

Apart from singles players, the doubles players too will benefit as they will receive record-breaking money for winning the trophy. The winners will be given an amount of £830,159 ($930,300). Even the alternate players who will be invited to the tournament as a backup to the eight qualifiers will collect $150,000 even if they don’t play a match.

How does the ATP finals format work and who are the qualified players?

All the eight players competing in the ATP Finals will first compete in a round-robin format with all the players playing three matches each. The top four players will then advance to the semifinals. A player that wins all five matches will receive a big amount this season. Coming to the players, so far five players have qualified for the ATP Finals this year. The players are World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas with three spots yet to be filled. Djokovic despite missing the majority of the season due to vaccine issues has booked a spot in the tournament despite being 10th as ATP allows a spot for a Grand Slam champion that year if they are within the Top 20. The Serbian won Wimbledon this year which was his 21st Grand Slam title.