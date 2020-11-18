ATP Tour Finals: Alexander Zverev Vs Diego Schwartzman Live Stream In India, H2H, Preview

In a repeat of the bett1HULKS Championship finals, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman will go up against each other in a group stage game of the ATP Tour Finals 2020. The Alexander Zverev vs Diego Schwartzman matchup is set to begin at 7:30 pm on November 18, 2020. Here's where you can catch the Zverev vs Schwartzman live streaming, the Zverev vs Schwartzman head to head record and the preview for tonight's match.

A big day of tennis to look forward to on Wednesday! 🍿#NittoATPFinals | #ATPTour pic.twitter.com/FdXw7YTsT9 — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 16, 2020

Alexander Zverev vs Diego Schwartzman match preview

Alexander Zverev's dream run on the hard courts has started to show some signs of the stress that the World No. 7 must be feeling. Discount the French Open and Zverev has reached the finals of the last five tournaments he has featured in. Of the recent four, the 23-year old has the distinction of having won consecutive titles at the bett1HULKS series. However, throughout the year, there has been one overwhelming feature that makes or breaks Zverev's game - his serve. Serving at 224 km/h Zverev's first serve is fearsome. But when it fails, it does so equally spectacularly.

If he has to survive this encounter and make it to the final today, Zverev's key to victory will be to master the first serve and get his second serves in. For Schwartzman, the key will be his return and his own service games. After losing his first game to Novak Djokovic 3-6, 2-6, Schwartzman will have to win this to keep his semifinal hopes alive. The stakes are equally high for Zverev, who lost 3-6, 4-6 to Daniil Medvedev and is now fighting for a chance to recreate his 2018 finals win.

Zverev vs Schwartzman head to head

Zverev and Schwartzman have met just four times on the ATP Tour circuit. The win-loss record between the two is split down the middle 2-2. In their first meeting in Kitzbuhel, Austria in 2014, Schwartzman thrashed Zverev 6-1, 6-0. This remains the pair's only meeting on clay. On hardcourts, the lead lies 2-1 in favour of Zverev. This figure goes up to 2-0 if the games are played on indoor hard courts like the ATP Finals, giving Zverev some advantage in the game today.

Zverev vs Schwartzman live streaming

The ATP Tour Finals 2020 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The Zverev vs Schwartzman match will be available on Sony Six SD and HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates for the game can be followed on the ATP's website and social media pages.

Image Credits: Alexander Zverev & Diego Schwartzman Twitter