Novak Djokovic's Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration Post Winning Challenge Is Unmissable: Watch

Novak Djokovic channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo over the last weekend during his ATP Tour Finals 2020 campaign. The 17-time Grand Slam champion is known to be friends with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and seized the opportunity to replicate his famous 'Siu' celebration after tackling the Nitto ATP Finals Pyramid Challenge. The video certainly drew a lot of attraction with even the Juventus ace commenting on the 33-year-old's celebration.

Novak Djokovic imitates Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after ATP Finals pyramid challenge

Novak Djokovic attempted the ATP Pyramid Challenge over the weekend, where the Serbian ace had to make a pyramid from tennis balls inside two minutes. The 17-time Grand Slam champion, in his typical dramatic fashion, completed the challenge with just one second remaining on the clock. The 33-year-old heaved a sigh of relief and celebrated his achievement by replicating Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration, much to the delight of fans.

ATP Tour shared the snippet of the reigning World No.1 performing the 'siu' celebration on social media and the video soon became viral on Twitter. Djokovic also asked Cristiano Ronaldo's opinion on his effort and the Juventus ace who rarely responds on social media, lauded the Serbian tennis ace's effort.

Djokovic vs Medvedev live: ATP Tour Finals 2020 preview

Novak Djokovic equalled Pete Sampras' record of 6 year-end No.1 finishes and the Serbian will look to add a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals crown this season. The 17-time Grand Slam champion has not won the tournament since 2015 and will look to end his drought this season.

The World No.1 defeated Argentine debutant Diego Schwartzman in the first round with a convincing 6-3, 6-1 victory and will now face off against Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev defeated German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 on Monday, marking his first win in the ATP Tour Finals.

How to watch Djokovic vs Medvedev live in India?

Djokovic and Medvedev will clash at the Centre Court on the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday, November 18 (Thursday for Indian viewers). Fans can watch the game live on the Sony Sports network in India. The live streaming of the group stage game will be available on the Sony LIV app. For in-match highlights and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media handle of ATP tour. The match begins at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday in India.

(Image Courtesy: atptour.com)