ATP Urges For 'open Direct Communication' Between Peng Shuai & WTA; 'so Far Fallen Short'

Peng Shuai's disappearance from public view for the past three weeks has raised concerns over her well being with players and WTA coming out in support of the Chinese star and raising their concerns over their well being. Peng Shuai missing case has been all over the news after she alleged sexual assault by a top Chinese government official. While WTA has recently decided to suspend tournaments in China, the men's tennis body ATP did not join the WTA in suspending tournaments in the country amid continued concern for Peng Shuai.

ATP official issues statement over Peng Shuai China issue

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, while speaking about the Peng Shuai China issue said that "The situation involving Peng Shuai continues to raise serious concerns within and beyond our sport. The response to those concerns has so far fallen short. We again urge for a line of open direct communication between the player and the WTA in order to establish a clearer picture of her situation".

He further added, "We know that sport can have a positive influence on society and generally believe that having a global presence gives us the best chance of creating opportunity and making an impact. We will continue to consult with our members and monitor any developments as this issue evolves."

Peng Shuai to hold a personal meeting with IOC

The International Olympic Committee on Thursday issued a statement over their second meeting with Peng Shuai over a video call stating that she “reconfirmed” that she was safe and well given the “difficult situation”. The statement read, " There are different ways to achieve her well-being and safety. We have taken a very human and person-centred approach to her situation. Since she is a three-time Olympian, the IOC is addressing these concerns directly with Chinese sports organisations. We are using “quiet diplomacy” which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organisations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters".

The release further said, "The IOC’s efforts led to a half-hour videoconference with Peng Shuai on 21 November, during which she explained her situation and appeared to be safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in. This was reconfirmed in yesterday’s call. Our human and person-centred approach means that we continue to be concerned about her personal situation and will continue to support her".

Image: IOC Media / Twitter