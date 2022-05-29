Last Updated:

Auger Aliassime Vs Nadal Live Streaming: How To Watch French Open 2022 In India, US & UK?

Rafael Nadal will lock horns against Canadian Auger Aliassime in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open which will be played on Sunday, May 29.

Suraj Alva
French Open Nadal vs Auger Aliassime

Rafael Nadal has been in tremendous form at the ongoing French Open, having not lost a single set in the first three matches he's played. However, the Spaniard now faces a stern test as he locks horns with Felix Auger Aliassime in the fourth round of the second Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Rafael Nadal defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the third round, while Felix Auger Aliassime beat Filip Krajinovic in straight sets to reach the French Open fourth round. Auger-Aliassime has been in great form during the claycourt season, having reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open, the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

Nadal, on the other hand, had been affected by injuries but has so far looked in great touch during the tournament. Here's the live streaming details of Felix Auger Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal and other details on Rafael Nadal's French Open match.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal live streaming: How to watch French Open in India?

Tennis fans in India can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch the Felix Auger Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal French Open match. The live broadcast of the match will be available on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels. The online audience can watch the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm in India.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal: How to watch French Open in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, tennis enthusiasts can watch the live broadcast of the French Open match between Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger Aliassime on Eurosport. The live streaming of the match will be available on discovery+, which fans will be able to access by paying a subscription fee. The live coverage will begin at 4:00 pm in the UK.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal: How to watch French Open in the US?

In the United States, fans can watch the live broadcast of the French Open match between Rafael Nadal and Corentin Moutet on NBC Sports and Tennis Channel. The live streaming of the match will be available on Peacock, an American OTT platform. The live coverage of the match will begin at 11 am. ET in the US. 

