Australian Open 2021 Fans Amazed With Stunning Woman Umpire Who Stood Up To Nick Kyrgios

Marijana Veljovic saw the internet swooning over her on Wednesday night during Nick Kyrgios' second-round win over Ugo Humbert. The tennis official was the chair umpire for the Australian Open 2021 clash and was involved in a heated exchange with Kyrgios, who was fuming after having serves called ‘lets’. Veljovic kept her composure while the 25-year-old vented his anger out, winning over the internet.

Australian Open 2021: Internet raves about Marijana Veljovic after Nick Kyrgios argument

For the second year in a row, Marijana Veljovic featured in a headline-grabbing match at Melbourne Park and emerged with her reputation enhanced. Last year, the popular official had called the game between Roger Federer and Tennys Sandgren in last year’s quarter-finals, where the Swiss ace survived seven match points to win the contest. This time around, she was involved as Nick Kyrgios staved off two match points himself in a five-set win against Ugo Humbert on Wednesday night.

During the clash, the 25-year-old launched a verbal barrage in her direction when a malfunctioning net-cord vibration-detecting device appeared to consistently play up. Kyrgios was obscene in his plea and could have been given his third code violation, triggering a game penalty. However, she kept her cool and read the situation well, recognised the variable nature of the technology, and let the Aussie resume playing.

"It's bullshit ... Look at the score, this is exactly what I'm talking about. You're telling me you understand... look at the score, man. It's ruining the game. It's fucking 30 all in the fifth set."



Kyrgios to chair umpire Marijana Veljovic. #AusOpen — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshMedia) February 10, 2021

Veljovic is no novice when it comes to officiating and received her gold badge for umpiring in 2015 who has been in the chair for some of the biggest matches on the tennis calendar. In 2018, she officiated the 2018 Australian Open women’s singles final and in 2019 she was in the chair for the Wimbledon women’s singles final. Later in 2019, she was the umpire for the Fed Cup Final. Fans were full of praise for Veljovic’s handling of the tricky situation, while also pointing out her uncanny resemblance to a certain pop star.

The chair umpire for Kyrgios match looks like Jennifer Lopez😂 — Henry Sutanto (@fbib) February 10, 2021

Am I the only one who thinks the chair umpire looks like JLo? #AO2021 — Michael (@michaeloco90) February 10, 2021

Full credit to the chair umpire with #Kyrgios last night thought she did a great job.



Calm and Concise and let Nick have a blow up about the Net Senor Technology.#AustralianOpen@atptour — Brad Wiedmann (@_BWeed_) February 10, 2021

Many pointed out that Veljovic looked eerily similar to Jennifer Lopez, who had also gone viral after a row with Federer last year. Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard took to Twitter, being full of admiration for the Serbian umpire. However, her good looks also earned her comments during the US Open, with Boris Becker commentating, “I have to say, the umpire is extremely pretty. You eat with your eyes". Those comments saw the six-time Grand Slam champion branded as “creepy” and “disgusting”.

(Image Courtesy: AP)