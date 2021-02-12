Rafael Nadal Reacts After Drunk Woman Shows Him Middle Finger At Australian Open 2021

Rafael Nadal is currently playing in the Australian Open 2021, looking for Grand Slam No.21 to become the men's singles player with most Grand Slam wins. The 34-year-old is one of the greatest players to have played tennis, but the Spaniard like all the other GOATs across sports, has his fair share of haters. Nadal, unfortunately, had to tackle one such person during his match against Michael Mmoh.

Nadal Australian Open 2021: King of Clay laughs at drunk heckler

Rafael Nadal began his Australian Open campaign in style but not without stoppages. The 20-time Grand Slam champion had taken the first set 6-1 with apparent ease and was about to serve at 5-4 when things got wild. Nadal was set to serve for the match, but the move was delayed after a lady in the stands started making some noise.

'The King of Clay' looked into the crowd and asked the lady in question to stop the disturbance, but she just shoved a middle finger at him. Nadal was shocked but laughed it off and asked, "What? Me?". The crowd got in support of Nadal and booed the lady, which also riled up the 34-year-old, who served an ace just after that incident.

A fan just gave Rafa the finger. Look at his reaction: “what, me? “ 😂 pic.twitter.com/fY3npCNTrn — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) February 11, 2021

However, the buck didn't stop there with the woman continuing to create chaos at the Rod Laver Arena interrupting another play. Now, the security officials intervened and got her off the stadium, which led to an awkward smile from Nadal and he even had a laugh or two amidst the chaos in the stadium. The rest of the crowd also joined in and cheered on Nadal who gestured to the chair umpire and Mmoh with a 'Let's start' look.

The 34-year-old was about to serve when three security persons made the woman leave the arena. Nadal served up a couple of more aces to seal the second set and take a 2-0 lead in the Round 2 match. The 20-time Grand Slam champion eased past Mmoh 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in just an hour and 47 minutes.

Nadal news: Spaniard has blunt response to heckler in post-match interview

After the match in the on-court interview, Nadal was laughingly asked if knew the lady. The Spaniard responded saying, "No and honestly, I don't want to know". When asked about the incident during the press conference after the match, Rafael Nadal said, "Yes, she showed it to me, no. I don't know, maybe she took too much gin and tequila. Somebody doing the finger to me, I don't know the reason. I was surprised, yes, but at the same time was thinking, "poor girl". Because probably she was drunk or something like this. I don't know".

(Image Courtesy: Australian Open Twitter)