Australian Open 2021 Nadal Vs Mmoh Live Stream In India, H2H, Preview And Match Details

American qualifier Michael Mmoh will go up against 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in a Round 2 match at the Australian Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:45 pm IST (8:15 pm local time) from the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the Rafael Nadal vs Mmoh live streaming details, how to watch the Australian Open live in India and our match preview.

Also Read | The Latest: Temperature Rising For Day 4 At Australian Open

Australian Open Round 2: Rafael Nadal vs Mmoh match preview

Big things are in the offing as we go into Day 4 of the Australian Open 2021. The lighter side of the Men's singles draw will feature Rafael Nadal taking on challenger Michael Mmoh. Both men will be looking to get a few steps closer to making history if they secure a win on Thursday. Ranked No.2 in the world, Rafael Nadal will be aiming to become the first man in the Open Era to win more than 20 Grand Slam titles by clinching the Australian Open 2021 trophy.

He will also be hoping to become the first of his colleagues to win a double career slam - at least two titles at each of the Slams - a feat he has been trying to achieve since he won his second US Open in 2013. However, Melbourne Park has not been kind to the 'King of Clay', who won his sole title here in 2009. In addition to his injury woes and general bad luck at the Australian Open, the Spaniard will also have to contend with Michael Mmoh's mammoth serve - the quickest of them clocked in at a cool 212 km/hr.

Nadal defeated Laslo Dere fairly simply, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 to proceed to this round. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Mmoh had a marathon of a game against Serbia's Victor Troicki, winning 7-6(3), 6(3)-7, 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 to set up this meeting with Rafa. Ranked 177, Mmoh will not just cause one of the biggest upsets of the Slam if he defeats Rafa but will also become the lowest-ranked player to defeat the Bull at the Australian Open. A win would also make this Mmoh's best outing at any Grand Slam. However, Mmoh will be spent after his Round 1 match and his lack of experience may make this another easy win for Rafa.

Also Read | A 1st For Rogers: She Reaches 3rd Round At Australian Open

Nadal vs Mmoh live streaming

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streams, meaning that fans can watch the Nadal vs Mmoh live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Denies Claims Of 'Jealousy' Towards Federer, Nadal Winning More Grand Slams

Nadal vs Mmoh head to head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Rafa and Mmoh, putting their head to head at 0-0.

Also Read | Kyrgios Opens Up About 'dark Thoughts' - Admitting He Was 'scared To Lose'

Image Credits: Australian Open Twitter & Michael Mmoh Twitter