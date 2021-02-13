Australian Open 2021 Nadal Vs Norrie Live Stream, Prediction, H2H And Match Preview

British youngster Cameron Norrie will go up against 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in a Round 3 match at the Australian Open 2021. The Nadal vs Norrie match is scheduled to begin at 2:45 PM IST (8:15 PM local time) from the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the Rafael Nadal vs Norrie live streaming details, how to watch the Australian Open live in India and our match preview for the clash.

Australian Open Round 3: Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie match preview

With fans being asked to stay home after Melbourne implemented a 5-day mandatory quarantine, World No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 69 Cameron Norrie will play on an eerily empty Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. A title win at the Australian Open 2021 will mean immediate GOAT status for Rafa. For not only will be become the first man in the Open era to win more than 20 Grand Slam singles titles, but he will also become one of only three players to have completed a double career Grand Slam.

Melbourne Park has not been a stronghold for the 'King of Clay', who won his sole title here in 2009, but despite some early injury scares, Nadal has steamrolled over his highly inexperienced opponents as of now. Nadal defeated Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 for an easy Round 1 win and made equally quick work of American qualifier Michael Mmoh, downing him 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to com into Round 3. Having watched the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds almost go down in mammoth five-setters over the last day, Cameron Norrie should come into the game with strong belief.

Ranked 69th in the world right now, this will be Cameron Norrie's first game ever against one of the 'Big Three'. The Brit dropped one set during his Round 1 upset of 30th seed Dan Evans, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. He then navigated a tough rain delay to defeat Russia's Roman Safiullin 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(3). This is the joint best Grand Slam result for the 25-year old who also made it to Round 3 of the US Open last year before being ousted by Spain's A. Davidovich Fokina.

Nadal vs Norrie live streaming

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streams, meaning that fans can watch the Nadal vs Norrie live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Nadal vs Norrie prediction and head to head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Rafa and Norrie, putting their head to head at 0-0. According to our prediction, Nadal will win this match in straight sets.

Image Credits: Australian Open & Cameron Norrie Twitter