Australian Open 2021 Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Live Stream, Prediction, H2H, Preview

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on 17th seed Taylor Fritz in the third-round match of the Australian Open 2021 on Friday, February 12. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne with Djokovic starting as a favourite versus the American. Here's a look at Australian Open 2021 live stream details, Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz head to head record and where to watch Djokovic vs Fritz live streaming.

Djokovic vs Fritz live streaming: Djokovic vs Fritz match preview

Djokovic started the tournament with a bang defeating Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 6-1, 6-2. However, in the second match the World No. 1 was given a run for his money by American Frances Tiafoe before the Serbian overcame the challenge 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3. The upcoming match versus Taylor Fritz will not be easy as the American has shown a great fightback spirit in his two rounds, but Djokovic will look to make short work of his upcoming opponent.

Taylor Fritz, on the other hand, started with a four-set win over Spaniard Albert Ramos Viñolas. Fritz won the match 7-6, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6. However, the American was stretched to five sets in the second match by fellow countryman Reilly Opelka. Fritz overcame his opponent 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. The upcoming match versus an in-form Djokovic will be yet another big test for the American who will be hoping to trouble the defending champion and maybe try to upset a stronger opponent.

Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz head to head record

Djokovic holds an upper hand in the head to head record winning both the matches till date. Both matches were played in 2019 with Djokovic beating Fritz at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo and then at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid.

Djokovic vs Fritz live streaming: where to watch Aus Open live?

Speaking about where to watch Aus Open live, Sony Six will be the official Australian Open telecast channel in India and the Indian subcontinent. Coming to Djokovic vs Fritz live streaming, the match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website from 2:45 PM IST

Australian Open 2021 to be played without fans

Tennis fans in Australia received a major setback after it was announced that the tournament will proceed without crowds over the next five days after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown from midnight on Friday to contain a fresh outbreak of Melbourne COVID-19 cases. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said the tournament would continue with crowds for the rest of Friday but fans would be excluded from Saturday.

Image: Aus Open / Twitter