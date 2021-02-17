Australian Open 2021: Organisers Provide Big Update For Djokovic, Williams Semi-finals

With Day 10 of the Australian Open 2021 coming to a close, the first Grand Slam of the year will move on to its final stages. With the Nadal vs Tsitsipas quarterfinal over, the day has given us our eight semi-finalists for the men's and the women's singles titles. The biggest upsets of the day will undoubtedly be the knockouts of women's top-seed Ashleigh Barty and men's second-seed Rafael Nadal while the biggest attraction of the semis will be No. 1 Novak Djokovic, No. 3 Naomi Osaka and the legendary Serena Williams.

Looking forward to welcoming fans back to Melbourne Park tomorrow with attendance capped at 7,477 - approximately 50% capacity.



— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 17, 2021

Australian Open crowds to return as Victoria lockdown eases

After all the hard work and difficulties of arranging a major sporting tournament in the middle of a pandemic and having received the amount of backlash that they did, Tennis Australia will be pleased to have successfully carried out the Australian Open 2021 without any major incidents. For the players who have managed to qualify for the semi-finals — Novak Djokovic, Aslan Karatsev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Karolina Muchova — there will also be some additional good news. After a snap five-day mandatory lockdown, fans will be able to watch their favourites fight it out for a place in the finals on Thursday, February 18.

The sudden quarantine in the state of Victoria came into effect on Saturday at 12 AM Melbourne local time as a response to the presence of the far more contagious variants of the coronavirus in Melbourne. However, five days later, the government has deemed it safe for locals to resume daily activities, including attending sporting events. Speaking to the press, Victorian premier Dan Andrews said on Wednesday morning that the Australian Open's already reduced seating may take a further hit, but that some number of people will be allowed to watch the prestigious Slam come to an end this weekend.

Where to watch the Australian Open live in India?

If you're among the scores of fans who cannot make it to Melbourne to witness the Australian Open 2021 in person, you can watch the matches live on television or stream them to your devices. For Indian audiences, all the Australian Open live matches will be telecast on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streams, meaning that fans can watch the Williams vs Osaka live streaming as well as the Djokovic vs Karatsev live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates of games can all be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

