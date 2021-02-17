Australian Open 2021 Semi-final Williams Vs Osaka Live Stream In India, H2H And Preview

Two heavyweights of the women's tennis circuit, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams will lock horns in the 1st semi-final of the Australian Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the Williams vs Osaka live streaming details, how to watch the Australian Open live in India and our match preview.

Australian Open semi-finals: Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka match preview

It will be a match worthy of a final as the veteran 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams takes on young challenger and 3-time Slam champion, Naomi Osaka, in the women's singles semi-final on Thursday. The rivalry between the two women has softened somewhat as evidenced by their on-court mannerisms at the Adelaide exhibition matches this month. Williams is still on the hunt for her 24th Grand Slam title — a feat that no man and just one woman, Margaret Court, has achieved before.

Ranked No. 3 in the world, Osaka has made easy victims of all her opponents, starting with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round, Caroline Garcia in Round 2 and Ons Jabeur in Round 3. She has only dropped one set on her way to the semis, against Garbine Muguruza in R4 before taking on Taiwanese wildcard Hsieh Su-Wei in the quarter-finals. The 2019 Australian Open winner will be looking for her second title at Melbourne Park.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams is on a mission to prove everyone wrong as she pulls off win after win at the first Slam of the year. The 39-year-old American may not be thrilled with her semi-final opponent, what with the history between them. However, Williams will be high on confidence as she takes on Osaka having dropped just one set — against Aryna Sablenka — before defeating 2nd seed Simona Halep in straight sets in the quarter-finals.

Australian Open live: Williams vs Osaka live streaming

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streams, meaning that fans can watch the Williams vs Osaka live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Williams vs Osaka prediction and head to head

This will be the third career meeting between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. A rare occurrence, Osaka currently leads the H2H between the players in a tight 2-1 hold. The most memorable of the pair's meeting came during the finals of the US Open in 2018 where things turned ugly after Williams picked a fight with the chair umpire, causing Osaka's first Slam win to end in tears and boos from the crowd. The most recent meeting between the two ended with a straight-sets victory for Williams. By our prediction, this match should be won by Williams in three sets.

Image Credits: Australian Open Twitter