Australian Open 2021 Round 4 Nadal Vs Fognini Live Stream In India, H2H And Match Details

Italian up and comer Fabio Fognini will go up against 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in a Round 4 match at the Australian Open 2021. The match is scheduled to be played at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the Rafael Nadal vs Fognini live streaming details, how to watch the Australian Open live in India and our match preview.

Australian Open Round 3: Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini match preview

The once-again audience-less Australian Open 2021 has started to gain some pace now, with No.2 seed Rafael Nadal facing off with No.16 seed Fabio Fognini for a place in the quarter-finals. Lucky to have been sorted into the fairly lighter half of the draw, Nadal’s journey up to Round 4 has been fairly simple. Nadal defeated Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in an easy Round 1 win before getting past American qualifier Michael Mmoh, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. His Round 3 encounter with Britain’s Cameron Norrie also ended in a slightly more competitive straight-set win with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.

Perhaps Nadal's biggest disadvantage coming into this game will be his lack of practice against high ranked players. Fognini, at No.16 will be the Spaniard's first seeded player and might prove a bigger challenge than the three players he has faced so far. Fognini himself comes into this match having fended off France's Pierre Herbert in straight sets and compatriot Salvatore Caruso in a mammoth five-setter that turned slightly ugly towards its end. having ousted No.21 Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in Round 3, Fognini will come into this game high on confidence.

Nadal vs Fognini live streaming

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streams, meaning that fans can watch the Nadal vs Fognini live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Nadal vs Fognini head to head

Unsurprisingly, Rafael Nadal boasts a 12-4 lead over Fabio Fognini in their career meetings. The pair's first-ever meeting took place at the ATP Masters 1000 Rome, where Nadal won in straight sets. However, the duo's matches have always had a streak of aggression and intent which could make this game a well-fought one. Fognini's last win on an outdoor hardcourt came all the way back in 2015, when he sent Rafa packing with a five-setter at the US Open.

Nadal vs Fognini prediction

All the numbers point to another emphatic Rafael Nadal win at Rod Laver Arena on Monday morning. The winner of this match will move on to the quarter-finals where they will meet the winner of the Tsitsipas vs Berrettini game from later in the day.

