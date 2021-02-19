Australian Open 2021 Semi-Final Medvedev Vs Tsitsipas Live Stream In India, H2H, Preview

Daniil Medvedev will square off against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open 2021 men's semi-final on Friday, February 19. The crunch encounter between the two bright stars of tennis is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM local time (2:00 PM IST) at the Rod Laver Arena. Here's a look at the Australian Open 2021 live stream details, H2H record between Medvedev and Tsitsipas and our prediction for the highly-anticipated game.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal Goes Down In A Thrilling 5-set Battle In Australian Open QF To Tsitsipas

Australian Open 2021: Medvedev vs Tsitsipas preview

Russian star Daniil Medvedev is now just one match away from the Australian Open 2021 men's final, which is a guaranteed showdown with Novak Djokovic, who prevailed in his semi-final tie against Aslan Karatsev. However, 4th seed Medvedev will have to battle it out with 5th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second men's semi-final in what promises to be a thrilling clash.

Medvedev enters Friday's semi-final having already come tantalisingly close to a Grand Slam title. He lost to Rafael Nadal in a five-set US Open final back in 2019. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, has never progressed beyond a major semi-final, so will be keen to keep alive his dream of becoming the youngest men’s Grand Slam winner since Juan Martin del Potro.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas played arguably the game of his life to complete a scarcely believable comeback against Nadal in the quarter-finals, while Medvedev has looked brilliant in Melbourne, having come into the Aussie Open off the back of triumphs at the ATP Finals and the ATP Cup.

ALSO READ: Jessica Pegula Reacts To Her Australian Open Conqueror Jennifer Brady Advancing To Final

Medvedev vs Tsitsipas prediction and H2H record

Medvedev currently dominates head-to-head, winning five of the six matches they've played against each other. but Tsitsipas came out on top in their most recent encounter, which took place in November 2019. In a game between two of the rising stars in the world of tennis, our prediction for the game is a win for Stefanos Tsitsipas.

ALSO READ: Stefanos Tsitsipas Denies Rafael Nadal 21st Grand Slam, Enters Australian Open Semi-finals

Australian Open live streaming: Where to watch Medvedev vs Tsitsipas live?

In India, the Australian Open will telecast live on the Sony SIX channels. The Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ongoing Australian Open. The Australian Open semi-final between Medvedev vs Tsitsipas live streaming (2:00 PM IST) will be available on the SonyLIV app as well as on its website.

ALSO READ: Jessica Pegula, Ashleigh Barty Out Of Australian Open 2021 After 3-set Thrillers: WATCH

Image Credits - AP