Jessica Pegula Reacts To Her Australian Open Conqueror Jennifer Brady Advancing To Final

American tennis star Jessica Pegula may have suffered defeat against compatriot Jennifer Brady in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2021, but won the hearts of many for her reaction when Brady advanced to the final of the competition. Brady edged past Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a tense semi-final at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday to set up a title match with Naomi Osaka. It will be the first time that Brady will make an appearance at a Grand Slam Final and Pegula was quick to react to her friend's spectacular achievement.

Jessica Pegula reacts to Jennifer Brady's thrilling win over Karolina Muchova in Australian Open semi-final

Soon after Jennifer Brady recorded a stunning 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Karolina Muchova in the semi-final of the Australian Open, Jessica Pegula took to Twitter to react to Brady's incredible feat. The daughter of NFL tycoons Terry and Kim Pegula responded to the news that Brady will face Naomi Osaka in the final and wrote, "Jenny" with a heart-eyes emoji. Fans on social media also praised Pegula for being gracious in her defeat against Brady while also showing support to her fellow American.

Pegula shot to fame after advancing into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open when she upset fifth seed Elina Svitolina in three sets. However, her dream run in the tournament came to an end when she suffered defeat against Brady, who staged a comeback victory over three sets in the quarter-finals. However, after the game, Pegula claimed that she remains "great friends" with Brady and was "happy" for her success.

Pegula also grabbed headlines after reports claimed that she might be the richest player at the Australian Open. Jessica's parents, Terry and Kim Pegula own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the NHL's Buffalo Sabres. The couple, according to reports from Forbes, reportedly has a net worth of a staggering $5 billion.

Australian Open final: Naomi Osaka to lock horns with Jennifer Brady in crunch battle

While Brady progressed to her first Australian Open Final on Thursday by beating Muchova, Naomi Osaka beat seven-time tournament champion, Serena Williams, in the other semi-final. Osaka reached the final by crushing Serena 6-3, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena earlier in the day.

Brady and Osaka met in last year's epic US Open semi-final in which Osaka prevailed. However, Brady will be looking to write her name in the history books when the two clash for the title on Saturday, February 20.

Image Credits - AP